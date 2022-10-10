Read full article on original website
ramblinwreck.com
Jones Elected to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
MACON, Ga. – Georgia Tech quarterback great Shawn Jones, who helped lead the Yellow Jackets to the 1990 National Championship, has been named to the Class of 2023 for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced. Jones joins a class that includes NAIA basketball All-American Jackie Bradford,...
ramblinwreck.com
Garcia Gross Secures Main Draw Spot
THE FLATS – Representing Georgia Tech on Thursday, senior Rosie Garcia Gross cruised to a straight set decision, securing a spot in the ITA Southeast Regionals main draw. Georgia Tech is serving as host to the five-day tournament at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Facing North Florida’s Isabel Oliveira,...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Men Take Their Turn at ACC Tipoff Wednesday
THE FLATS – Head coach Josh Pastner and returning senior starters Kyle Sturdivant and Rodney Howard are representing the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team Wednesday at the ACC Tipoff, the conference’s annual media day, in Charlotte, N.C. Fans can watch much of the activity live throughout the day on the ACC Network and ACC Network Extra.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Falls to Georgia in Short Course Dual Meet
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving fell to Georgia in a short course dual meet on Wednesday. The men’s team was defeated 180-119 and the women’s team lost 188-109. Despite the loss, several Jackets earned multiple top three finishes. Deniz Ertan was once again the...
ramblinwreck.com
Aaron Joins Women’s Tennis as Volunteer Assistant Coach
THE FLATS – MaryAnn Aaron has joined the Georgia Tech women’s tennis team as a volunteer assistant coach, Byers Women’s Tennis Head Coach Rodney Harmon announced. Aaron arrives on The Flats after serving as an assistant coach at Georgia Gwinnett College last year. Aaron helped oversee both...
ramblinwreck.com
VIDEO: Duke Highlights
Relive the Yellow Jackets' thrilling homecoming win over Duke. The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ramblinwreck.com
No. 11 Georgia Tech to Face Clemson, Duke
THE FLATS – No. 11 Georgia Tech volleyball (11-4, 4-2 ACC) is set for another week of conference play, hosting Clemson (11-7, 2-4 ACC) for a midweek contest before heading to Duke (10-7, 1-5 ACC) to wrap up the week. The Yellow Jackets will battle the Tigers on Wednesday...
ramblinwreck.com
Ertan Represents Tech in ACC Weekly Awards
In the second collegiate meet of her career, Ertan broke the school record in the women’s 1000 free with a time of 9:43.62. The time currently sits at the top of NCAA with the next best time being three seconds slower. Tech’s new record by Ertan is approximately nine seconds faster than the one that was previously set in 2019 (9:52.52).
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Set to Host ITA Southeast Regionals
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech is set to host the 2022 ITA Southeast Regionals, Oct. 12-17, at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The five-day tournament is one of 12 regional championships occurring around the country leading up to the culmination of the fall tournament season. Georgia Tech will be...
