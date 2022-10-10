In the second collegiate meet of her career, Ertan broke the school record in the women’s 1000 free with a time of 9:43.62. The time currently sits at the top of NCAA with the next best time being three seconds slower. Tech’s new record by Ertan is approximately nine seconds faster than the one that was previously set in 2019 (9:52.52).

