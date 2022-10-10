ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ESPN updates its predictions for Ohio State football's remaining regular season schedule

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqPFa_0iTfeqoV00

The Ohio State football team is now 6-0 and heading into an off-week. It comes at a great time because the Buckeyes are a little banged up on both sides of the ball and could use the rest and recuperation.

Six games into the season and it’s pretty clear that all the goals Ohio State had at the beginning of the campaign are still in play, including a Big Ten championship and a potential berth into the College Football Playoff. But with the season half the way over, OSU has to finish the deal.

ESPN updates its matchup predictor for every game for every FBS team every week and we like to follow along. It’s time to check in again after the public flogging of Michigan State last weekend to see what ESPN says the percentage chance of winning is for each remaining game on the Buckeyes’ schedule in 2022.

Have any of the percentages changed? Is Ohio State still favored to win all of its games in the regular season? Here’s what the ESPN FPI says about each of the remaining games on the Buckeyes’ schedule the rest of the way.

Saturday, Oct. 22, vs. Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Amrq_0iTfeqoV00
Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell (31) and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) in action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 95.3% ⇑ (up from 94.8%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads 46-15-3

Projected running record: 7-0

Saturday, Oct. 29, at Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vynth_0iTfeqoV00
Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) questions a call during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Beaver Stadium (State College, Pennsylvania)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 80.1% ⇑ (up from 73.9%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads 22-14

Projected running record: 8-0

Saturday, Nov. 5, at Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxK26_0iTfeqoV00
Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats safety Brandon Joseph (16) runs back a punt against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 98.6% ⇑ (up from 98.4%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads 64-14-1

Projected running record: 9-0

Saturday, Nov. 12, vs. Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eondU_0iTfeqoV00
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 98.5% ⇑ (up from 97.9%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads 77-12-5

Projected running record: 10-0

Saturday, Nov. 19, at Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tl6lq_0iTfeqoV00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Stadium (College Park, Maryland)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 85.2% ⇑ (up from 84.5%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads 7-0

Projected running record: 11-0

Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cllvl_0iTfeqoV00
Sep 24, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 77.4% ⇓ (down from 78.8%)

All-Time Series | OSU trails 51-59-6

Projected Final Regular Season record: 12-0

Comments / 4

 

#College Football#Ohio State Football
OHIO STATE
