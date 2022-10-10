ESPN updates its predictions for Ohio State football's remaining regular season schedule
The Ohio State football team is now 6-0 and heading into an off-week. It comes at a great time because the Buckeyes are a little banged up on both sides of the ball and could use the rest and recuperation.
Six games into the season and it’s pretty clear that all the goals Ohio State had at the beginning of the campaign are still in play, including a Big Ten championship and a potential berth into the College Football Playoff. But with the season half the way over, OSU has to finish the deal.
ESPN updates its matchup predictor for every game for every FBS team every week and we like to follow along. It’s time to check in again after the public flogging of Michigan State last weekend to see what ESPN says the percentage chance of winning is for each remaining game on the Buckeyes’ schedule in 2022.
Have any of the percentages changed? Is Ohio State still favored to win all of its games in the regular season? Here’s what the ESPN FPI says about each of the remaining games on the Buckeyes’ schedule the rest of the way.
Saturday, Oct. 22, vs. Iowa
Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Predicted Winner | Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability | 95.3% ⇑ (up from 94.8%)
All-Time Series | OSU leads 46-15-3
Projected running record: 7-0
Saturday, Oct. 29, at Penn State
Beaver Stadium (State College, Pennsylvania)
Predicted Winner | Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability | 80.1% ⇑ (up from 73.9%)
All-Time Series | OSU leads 22-14
Projected running record: 8-0
Saturday, Nov. 5, at Northwestern
Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)
Predicted Winner | Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability | 98.6% ⇑ (up from 98.4%)
All-Time Series | OSU leads 64-14-1
Projected running record: 9-0
Saturday, Nov. 12, vs. Indiana
Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Predicted Winner | Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability | 98.5% ⇑ (up from 97.9%)
All-Time Series | OSU leads 77-12-5
Projected running record: 10-0
Saturday, Nov. 19, at Maryland
Maryland Stadium (College Park, Maryland)
Predicted Winner | Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability | 85.2% ⇑ (up from 84.5%)
All-Time Series | OSU leads 7-0
Projected running record: 11-0
Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. Michigan
Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Predicted Winner | Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability | 77.4% ⇓ (down from 78.8%)
All-Time Series | OSU trails 51-59-6
Projected Final Regular Season record: 12-0
