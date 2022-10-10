ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 101

Mary ❤
3d ago

Mine were 11 years old I was a single mom with 4 boys. Had to work to survive and keep a roof over our heads and made sure there was enough food.

Reply(6)
25
April Chamberlain
3d ago

my dad was a single parent of 3 girls, I was 12 when he decided to give it a trial run. I was the oldest so it was my responsibility when he wasn't home to make sure everyone got up for school and I had to walk my youngest sister 8yo to grade school before I went to the highschool. we begged Dad to let us stay home because the babysitter we had wasn't very nice. her kids could do nothing wrong & we got into trouble for stuff they did. it wasn't a good situation so he finally let us, and we never looked back!

Reply
19
just here
3d ago

42. that seems to be the age kids stop suckling the teet here in western michigan.

Reply(11)
37

Daily Mail

'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship

A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
SUMRALL, MS
Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Comments / 0

Community Policy