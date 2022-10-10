Mine were 11 years old I was a single mom with 4 boys. Had to work to survive and keep a roof over our heads and made sure there was enough food.
my dad was a single parent of 3 girls, I was 12 when he decided to give it a trial run. I was the oldest so it was my responsibility when he wasn't home to make sure everyone got up for school and I had to walk my youngest sister 8yo to grade school before I went to the highschool. we begged Dad to let us stay home because the babysitter we had wasn't very nice. her kids could do nothing wrong & we got into trouble for stuff they did. it wasn't a good situation so he finally let us, and we never looked back!
42. that seems to be the age kids stop suckling the teet here in western michigan.
