Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
'We're going to change lives': Opelika unveils new Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Clinic
On Tuesday, the City of Opelika unveiled the Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Clinic, a bus meant to offer free medical services to the underserved in the community. The mobile clinic will be operational by late November or early December and will provide routine and chronic illness screenings, promote disease prevention and provide referrals to community resources.
Tilt at the top: Auburn High, Central enter showdown highly ranked
The region title runs through Phenix City. And Friday’s epic showdown will be a top-four matchup. It’s fitting, because Auburn High and Central-Phenix City have met each other in each of the last three years in the Class 7A semifinals — the state’s Final Four. For this one, with region championship implications, both are in the top four in the ASWA rankings.
New restaurant coming to Cheeburger Cheeburger location in downtown Auburn
A prime piece of downtown real estate is about to get a new tenant. The former Cheeburger Cheeburger location at 160 N College St. will soon be replaced with another hamburger place: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint. While the chain hasn’t officially released an opening date yet, according...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
Bill King: What could be any better than biscuits?
When the server at any restaurant asks, “Biscuits or cornbread?” I always answer, “Biscuits.” I don’t even have to think about it. Yes, I know this is the South, and I am definitely a southern boy, but I don’t particularly love cornbread. I do, however, LOVE a good biscuit! I especially love them swimming in syrup. I’m talking about the biscuit soaked in syrup and running off the sides and onto the plate. Oh, and my syrup of choice is sorghum. That is pronounced like sore-gum.
Annual Auburn Toy Drive has begun; Auburn Public Safety is collecting gift donations until Dec. 3
With Christmas about two months away, Auburn Public Safety Services is gearing up for the annual Auburn Toy Drive. This campaign is designed to assist families in the Auburn community by providing Christmas gifts to children in need who are 2 to 8 years old. Auburn Public Safety Assistant Debra...
Robby Ashford’s fumble points to bigger trend among Auburn quarterbacks
Robby Ashford’s fumble against Georgia just happens sometimes. “You wonder why it happens,” Bryan Harsin said on Monday. “I played the position. I’ve done the same thing. It just happens.”. Ashford’s moment of “it happens” was ill-fated, however, as it came on one of Auburn’s best...
Tank Bigsby’s struggles mark career-worst stretch, highlight continued blocking issues
Tank Bigsby hit a low three weeks ago. The feature back had a season-low 39 yards against Penn State on fewer than 10 carries for the sixth time in his career. At the time, it was his third-lowest single-game mark in the past two seasons. But it got lower a...
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Stephen Samuel TillmanAugust 30, 1966 - October 8, 2022It is with both joy and sadness that we announce Stephen Samuel Tillman's transition to…
Issues go beyond balance as Auburn's offense struggles with identity
Halfway through Auburn’s season, Bryan Harsin knows what he wants his offense to be. “We want to be balanced,” Harsin said Monday. “We want to run the ball, throw the ball. We want the play-action off some of the run game. We want to be able to get out on the perimeter and still be firm and be able to run downhill, inside the tackles. And, really, try to be balanced as much as we can. Utilize our personnel.”
Beauregard volleyball wins school’s first-ever area tournament championship
The Beauregard volleyball team won the area tournament for the first time in school history Wednesday, sweeping Eufaula in the Area 5-5A championship game. Beauregard topped Eufaula 25-19, 25-18, 25-18. Katie Wilkerson fired 11 kills, Ashlyn Watson put down eight kills and Cooper Watson added six kills. Beauregard moves on...
Opelika native starring in Showtime horror drama Let the Right one In
For most students, the pandemic meant a break from in-class work and perhaps more time to play video games and hang out with friends. But that wasn’t the case with local child actor Ian Foreman. For Foreman, 12, the pandemic instead presented a chance to jump into and explore...
‘My dream school’: Auburn gymnastics lands commit from four-star Sophia Bell
For the second time in two days, Auburn gymnastics has pulled in a commitment from a four-star prospect. Sophia Bell, a state champion in Missouri, announced her commitment to Auburn on Thursday night on Instagram. She is committed to joining Auburn as part of its 2024 signing class. “At 11...
Opelika police seek help in identifying two female suspects in connection to theft from Ulta
The Opelika Police Department is searching for two female suspects in connection to a third-degree theft of property incident at Ulta located at 2690 Enterprise Drive. The investigation began on Tuesday. Police found surveillance video that shows two adult suspects enter the store at approximately 3 p.m. with a juvenile, according to the police report.
Auburn police arrest Opelika man on charges of robbery and attempted murder
Auburn Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shots fired incident said to have occurred on Aug. 29 in the 200 Block of West Longleaf Drive. Officers that responded to the incident said they encountered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center after receiving life-saving first aid from first responders, the police report said.
Hostages rescued, suspect in custody: Auburn police say all clear after standoff
Three juvenile hostages were rescued after a standoff at a residence in Auburn on Tuesday, Auburn police said. Police have in custody the suspect who police say barricaded himself in a home with the children in the Grove Hill subdivision on Ogletree Road in Auburn. The standoff lasted about two...
