FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo edges Scottsbluff at state softball
HASTINGS, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff softball team opening Class B state tournament play Wednesday morning taking on Wahoo. Both teams showcased their offense but in the end it was the Warriors scoring three runs in the 7th inning to earn the 14-13 win over the Bearcats. The contest would...
News Channel Nebraska
Charlie Wistrom, daughter of former Husker Grant Wistrom, making a name for herself on the football field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It might not be surprising to learn that one of most ferocious and accomplished defenders in Nebraska football history has a kid thriving in high school football this fall. The surprise comes when you learn that Super Bowl champion Grant Wistrom’s child is earning praise as...
News Channel Nebraska
Garcia-Castaneda transferring from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Nebraska football player is leaving the program before completing his first season with the Huskers. Junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced via social media on Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Garcia-Castaneda was a junior in his first season with the Huskers. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse allocates for disc golf
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council approved construction of a disc golf course at Williams Park. Nathaniel Cordray proposed the project for his Eagle scout badge. He will work with Zeb Kreifels of Syracuse to construct six bases and three baskets. The city allocated $2,800 for the bases. Cordray...
News Channel Nebraska
Tree plantings for NRD, Nemaha, Johnson counties
Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. sugar maple at the Pawnee County courthouse in Pawnee City. 11 a.m. bald cypress tree at Peru State College in Nemaha County. Oct. 25 -- 9 a.m. sugar maple at Johnson County courthouse in Tecumseh. Tammy Partsch of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce said...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Southeast Nebraska
OMAHA/VALLEY-A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of River County. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska... Western Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska... Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska... Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska... * Until 1215...
News Channel Nebraska
October storm triggers severe warning
12:10 a.m. – Tree down in Nebraska City, Ninth Street and Seventh Corso. 12:09 a.m. – Thunderstorm warning expiring for Johnson, Nemaha, south central Otoe and Pawnee counties until 12:15 am. 12:07 a.m. - OPPD reports 22 power outages in Otoe County. 122 in Sarpy county. 11:59 p.m....
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice School Board designates teacher bargaining entity, hands out honors
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Education Association has been formally recognized as a sole bargaining agent on behalf of Beatrice Public School teachers for the 2024-2025 school year. It’s a formality taken by the Beatrice School Board periodically. Superintendent Jason Alexander says negotiations will begin soon on a contract between the district and teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.
News Channel Nebraska
Dennis D. Clauson
Dennis Clauson, 67 of Fairbury, passed away Oct 12, 2022, at his home in Fairbury, NE. Dennis was born February 13, 1955, in Clintonville, Wi. Dennis was a welder, fabricator, artist all of his life. He enjoyed working with all materials, including metal, glass, wood and others. Dennis was happiest...
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse council to consider Ash Hollow erosion
SYRACUSE - The Syracuse City Council is scheduled to meet Oct. 12. The agenda includes the final plat for Zahn Meadow subdivision in northeast Syracuse and a presentation by Olsson engineers on TIF development options. Syracuse resident Marcella Ament is proposing erosion control on creek banks near Swanson Drive. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested after multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after a multiple-county pursuit near Lincoln Monday night. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they have arrested 22-year-old Than Tun and 21-year-old Kyaw Wah, both of Omaha, after a pursuit that crossed three counties. Around 9:30 p.m., an NSP...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind topples The ooh-aah Tree
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County courthouse has a decision to make after one of the trees from the Enchanted Arboretum was blown from its pedestal Wednesday. Wind of 48 mph overnight and gusts up to 43 mph on Wednesday are blamed for toppling The oooh-aaah Tree by Phyllis Mally at the courthouse’s north sidewalk.
News Channel Nebraska
Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
News Channel Nebraska
Little Blue NRD hears presentation on wellfield, landowners voice concerns
DAVENPORT, NE — As a southeast Nebraska town and Natural Resources District (NRD) look at the possibility of a new wellfield, local landowners in the area a raising concerns. The City of Fairbury and the Little Blue NRD are looking to add new wells in an area south of...
News Channel Nebraska
U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
News Channel Nebraska
Combine fire near Percival
PERCIVAL – Firefighters were dispatched Thursday afternoon for a combine fire near Percival. Radio traffic indicated that the combine was fully engulfed in flames. The combine was located near 230 Street and 201 Avenue where crews were harvesting beans. Wind gust of 40 mph were reported around 3:30 today...
News Channel Nebraska
Small cornfield fire sends out Beatrice Rural Firefighters
BEATRICE – Beatrice Rural Firefighters were sent to a reported fire in a standing corn field late Monday afternoon. Rural Fire Chief Matt Langley says the fire near Southwest 89th and Hackberry Road about five miles northwest of Beatrice was started by the burning of trash which caught some grass on fire and then spread to the field.
News Channel Nebraska
21-year-old arrested for Lincoln burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for a burglary after setting off the store's motion alarm. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Exotic CBD, 4640 Bair Ave., for a reported burglary in process at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were contacted by the store owner after he had received a motion alert on his security system.
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of tools stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln business reported that over $40,000 worth of tools had been taken from a trailer. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Spectrum, 5400 S 16th St., on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a belated larceny. The employee told officers that their assigned work trailer had been allegedly entered sometime over the last two to three weeks.
News Channel Nebraska
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire & Rescue said there's roughly $200,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Fire officials said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th and Normal just after 11 p.m. LFR said firefighters first on scene saw heavy...
