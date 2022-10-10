Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab
Since they first started arriving in Ukraine last spring, the Starlink satellite internet terminals made by Elon Musk's SpaceX have been a vital source of communication for Ukraine's military, allowing it to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Red Cross calls for ‘immediate, unimpeded access’ to POWs; Kherson evacuees to start arriving in Russia
Red Cross responds to after being accused of inaction by Volodymyr Zelenskiy;Russian evacuation from Kherson continues
Voice of America
'Bucha Became the Turning Point,' Says Russian Journalist
Ekaterina Fomina lived her whole life in Moscow. And although the investigative journalist studied for a year abroad, leaving Russia was never her plan. But when Moscow invaded Ukraine, the pressure on Fomina and her news outlet, iStories, ratcheted up. iStories, which is registered outside Russia, was designated a foreign...
Voice of America
Drones Hit Area of Ukraine’s Capital as Russia Continues Aerial Attacks
Ukrainian officials said Thursday the country’s capital region was hit by Iranian-made drones operated by Russian forces, while Ukraine’s military said Russian missiles had hit 40 different settlements throughout the country during the past day. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said the drones hit “critical...
Voice of America
For a Second Day, Russia Strikes Ukraine with Missiles
Russia launches a second round of missiles against Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. The attacks came one day after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people. The strikes Monday also wounded more than 100 people and damaged power lines. The United Nations human rights office described the attacks as “particularly shocking,”...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 14
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:28 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry said that in the past three days, pro-Russian forces have made tactical advances towards the center of the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. Russia likely views seizing Bakhmut as a preliminary to advancing on the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk urban area which is the most significant population center of Donetsk Oblast held by Ukraine. However, the update noted, its overall operational design is undermined by the Ukrainian pressure against its northern and southern flanks, and by severe shortages of munitions and manpower.
Voice of America
NATO Looking to Bolster Ukraine’s Air Defenses
NATO defense ministers Wednesday discussed ways to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems to combat the barrage of missiles Russia has been launching this week on targets throughout Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters the talks in Brussels are focusing on ramping up support for Ukraine. He said it...
Voice of America
Taliban Urge US to Review New Sanctions, Calling Them Hurdle in Furthering Ties
ISLAMABAD — Afghanistan’s Islamist Taliban government Wednesday criticized new U.S. sanctions against some of its leaders as an “impediment to the development" of ties between the two countries. The reaction comes a day after the United States announced a new visa restriction policy as punishment for current...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-Flashpoint: Ukraine
A DRAMATIC ATTACK ON A KEY RESUPPLY LINE RATCHETS A RUSSIAN REPONSE AS THE KREMLIN RAINS DOWN FIRE ON UKRAINE. AND HOW WILL UKRAINE REBUILD FROM THE ASHES OF CITIES ONCE UNDER RUSSIAN OCCUPATION?. NOW ON THE INSIDE STORY... FLASHPOINT UKRAINE. The Inside Story:. ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:. Hi. I’m...
Voice of America
Power Restored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, IAEA Says
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi says power has been restored at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after the second outage in five days highlighted the "precarious" situation concerning the station's nuclear safety and security functions. "This morning's outage was caused by shelling damage to a...
Voice of America
Brussels Meetings Focus on Ukraine’s Defense Need
Ukraine’s defense minister is set to brief the latest meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, with NATO defense ministers also meeting there to discuss how to support Ukraine in its battle against a Russian invasion. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday that...
Voice of America
Allies to Decide on Air Defense Systems for Ukraine
Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations say they will support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” following Russia’s major missile strikes in early October. White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Voice of America
Russian, Turkish Leaders Meet Again as West Voices Concern
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Thursday for the fourth time in as many months. The frequent meetings and close ties are fueling concerns among Turkey’s Western allies that Ankara is circumventing sanctions against Russia. The latest encounter was in Astana...
Belarus in state of heightened terrorism alert - Lukashenko
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he had placed his country in what he called a state of heightened terrorism alert because of tensions on its borders.
Voice of America
US Not Ruling Out Russian Cyber Offensive
Washington — Top U.S. cyber officials are warning that now is no time for governments or private sector companies to let down their guard and assume Russia’s struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine will carry over into the Kremlin’s efforts in cyberspace. Instead, they say the recent...
Voice of America
UN General Assembly Rejects Russia’s 'Referendums,' 'Annexation' in Ukraine
New york — The international community sent a clear message to Moscow on Wednesday, declaring the country’s so-called referendums and attempted annexation of parts of Ukraine illegal and invalid under international law. In its strongest show of support for Ukraine since Moscow’s February 24 invasion, the U.N. General...
Voice of America
Putin 'Miscalculated' Russia's Ability to Occupy Ukraine, Biden Says
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. The president spoke during a televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an off-ramp for Putin...
Voice of America
Biden to Work With Congress on Consequences for Saudi Arabia
Congressional Democrats are introducing legislation to suspend US arms sales to Saudi Arabia after the kingdom sided with Russia to cut oil production at last week's OPEC+ meeting. The White House says President Joe Biden is open to working closely with Congress to "recalibrate" ties with Riyadh. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
Top US General: Russia’s Indiscriminate Missile Attacks a ‘War Crime'
NATO defense ministers on Wednesday discussed ways to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems to combat the barrages of missiles from Russia on civilian targets throughout Ukraine -- a bombardment the top U.S. general has called a “war crime.” VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.
