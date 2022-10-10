Read full article on original website
Alabama football: 3 key reasons the Crimson Tide will beat Tennessee again
You can hear the whispers. You can detect a tad of doubt, even a touch of it. It’s not fear. It’s just a dose of deep concern for an Alabama team that’s 6-0 but has teetered on the brink of defeat in half of those games. The...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
Better Know a Foe: Alabama
Subscribers join GoVols247 for up-to-the-minute news on University of Tennessee athletics, but it’s also good to know your foe. With that in mind, our “Better Know a Foe” series resumes this week with a look at Alabama — courtesy of Charlie Potter, who covers the Crimson Tide for 247Sports’ BamaOnLine.
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Alabama
The Fearless Prediction has been a staple of your lives for years. Together, we’ve seen fire and we’ve seen rain. We’ve felt heartache and we’ve felt pain. But everything has led to this moment. This week we have to predict the result of a game between Tennessee and Alabama … when both sides are undefeated and ranked in the top 10.
Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game
No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
Willie Martinez discusses Vols' CBs, matchup with Alabama on 'Vol Calls'
Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' defensive backs five games into the season and preview their showdown with rival Alabama. Sixth-ranked Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will take on the No. 3 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium, and the game will be televised nationally on CBS.
tigerdroppings.com
Poll: Predict The SEC Game Of The Week - No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) travels to Knoxville this weekend to face No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) in the SEC game of the week. Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is set for 2:30 pm CT on CBS. The Crimson Tide are currently 7-point favorites and the over/under is set...
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
atozsports.com
Alabama media outlet gets massively trolled before matchup against Tennessee Vols
A media outlet that covers Alabama got massively trolled this week ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols. Bama Insider, which is part of the On3.com network, had an entire segment devoted to discussing a one-game suspension for Vols safety Jaylen McCollough, who was arrested over the weekend.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analyst explains why he's picking Tennessee to upset Alabama
CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee didn’t make any friends with the fanatics in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. Sallee joined “The Matt McClearin Show” on WJOX to talk about Saturday afternoon’s battle of unbeatens between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide have won 15 in a row in the rivalry, but Sallee sees the streak finally ending at Neyland Stadium.
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
Highly ranked OL target ready to attend first game at Tennessee
A coveted offensive lineman is ready to return to Tennessee to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Quarterbacks beware, Byron Young is hitting his stride
Byron Young’s 1st sack of the season showed how much of an impact he can have on Tennessee football in 2022. It’s not a stat that stands out from the Vols’ win over Pitt. Young was too fast for the left tackle and sacked Nick Patti on 3rd and goal from the 11. The Panthers settled for a field goal rather than tying the score following a 12-play drive.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report
Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
Tickets Skyrocketing for Undefeated Alabama-Tennessee Matchup
The crew of ESPN “College GameDay” aren’t the only ones flocking to Knoxville, Tennessee, for this Saturday’s matchup between the Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday afternoon, prices ranged from $300 to more than $1,000 a piece on both StubHub and Ticketmaster — not including fees.
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
247Sports
