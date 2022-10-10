ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Better Know a Foe: Alabama

Subscribers join GoVols247 for up-to-the-minute news on University of Tennessee athletics, but it’s also good to know your foe. With that in mind, our “Better Know a Foe” series resumes this week with a look at Alabama — courtesy of Charlie Potter, who covers the Crimson Tide for 247Sports’ BamaOnLine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Alabama

The Fearless Prediction has been a staple of your lives for years. Together, we’ve seen fire and we’ve seen rain. We’ve felt heartache and we’ve felt pain. But everything has led to this moment. This week we have to predict the result of a game between Tennessee and Alabama … when both sides are undefeated and ranked in the top 10.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game

No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Willie Martinez discusses Vols' CBs, matchup with Alabama on 'Vol Calls'

Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' defensive backs five games into the season and preview their showdown with rival Alabama. Sixth-ranked Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will take on the No. 3 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium, and the game will be televised nationally on CBS.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB analyst explains why he's picking Tennessee to upset Alabama

CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee didn’t make any friends with the fanatics in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. Sallee joined “The Matt McClearin Show” on WJOX to talk about Saturday afternoon’s battle of unbeatens between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide have won 15 in a row in the rivalry, but Sallee sees the streak finally ending at Neyland Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Vols#Lsu#Sec Nation
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: Quarterbacks beware, Byron Young is hitting his stride

Byron Young’s 1st sack of the season showed how much of an impact he can have on Tennessee football in 2022. It’s not a stat that stands out from the Vols’ win over Pitt. Young was too fast for the left tackle and sacked Nick Patti on 3rd and goal from the 11. The Panthers settled for a field goal rather than tying the score following a 12-play drive.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report

Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy