ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Indigenous residents of Rush celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

By Jatyra Marsh
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TltGj_0iTfX3PG00

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — Rush residents joined at the Pavilion to celebrate the third annual ceremony of Indigenous Peoples Day.

The event included a proclamation given by the town supervisor Jerry Kusse, a story of how the Seneca Nation was created, and indigenous speakers showing their appreciation for everyone attending the event. One of the speakers, Paul Winnie, who is from the Tonawanda nation says celebrations like this are a big step towards the overall goal.

“It’s a big step to get the city to pass the law removing Columbus day adjacent to Indigenous People’s day so that we are not sharing the same holiday within the city limits of Rochester,” Winnie said.

Owner and operator of Molasses Hill Native farm, Melissa Jacobs, who is also from the Blackfoot tribe, stopped by to speak at the event and shared one thing she hopes others will take away from the event.

“I’m hoping that we get some kind of unity from our meeting together since our nation is so divided, so divided by race. I’m hoping that people see that we are all one human race,” Jacobs said.

Roughly two dozen people were in attendance and the ceremony lasted until 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Tonawanda, NY
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Columbus Day#Indigenous Peoples#Human Race#Pavilion#Indigenous People S Day#Blackfoot#Nexstar Media Inc
WHEC TV-10

UPCOMING EVENTS: Gala to fundraise for RMSC and RIT Brick City Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here are some upcoming events around the Rochester area. You can see more events on our Community Calendar. RocMaidan is holding a drive to donate items for the war in Ukraine. The non-profit, which has provided relief efforts for Ukraine since 2014, is holding the drive at four locations.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
wxxinews.org

Marilyn Mayo on the rise and normalization of white supremacy

The Levine Center to End Hate is hosting Brave Spaces: Rochester's 3rd Annual Summit to End Hate. Their keynote speaker is Marilyn Mayo of the Anti-Defamation League. Mayo will discuss the rise and normalization of white supremacy. The event is Friday, October 21st, but first, Mayo joins us on Connections....
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Iron Smoke Whiskey to release first-ever rye whiskey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spicy spirits are perfect for fall, and just in time for the season, Iron Smoke Distillery is releasing their first-ever rye whiskey. The distillery says the Farmers Rye Whiskey is both smooth and spicy, and is available at the Fairport location now in 750ml bottles. Iron Smoke says the whiskey is […]
FAIRPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy