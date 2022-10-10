Read full article on original website
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors could set a new record in luxury tax if they keep both Jordan Poole and Draymond Green.
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
NBA Pro hospitalized with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer needs help
Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Department of Athletics will honor their 1989 graduate, Tony Brown this weekend as part of their Homecoming Celebration.
Marcus Jordan 'Looked Uncomfortable' With Larsa Pippen's PDA At Rolling Loud Festival: Report
Larsa Pippen was not shy about publicly showing her affection for her new beau Marcus Jordan over the weekend, but he appeared to be much less into the PDA than she was, according to a report. On Sunday, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star and the former athlete attended the...
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Stephen A. Smith Says Jordan Poole Was "Knocked Out" By Draymond Green's Punch: "That's How Vicious The Blow Was."
Stephen A. Smith went into detail about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Philadelphia 76ers Sign 3x NBA Champion
According to RealGM, the Philadelphia 76ers have signed Patrick McCaw. The 26-year-old has won three NBA Championships (with the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors).
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green
Former NBA player Matt Barnes explains why Draymond Green is crucial to the success of the Golden State Warriors.
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship
Isiah Thomas named Michael Jordan as the best even before MJ got his first ring.
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On
Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels threw the ball back and forth multiple times while LeBron James was standing there completely confused.
Draymond Green's Mom Sounds Off: NBA World Reacts
Draymond Green's mom defended him hitting Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. Mary Babers-Green responded to a Twitter post about the incident by saying the team "can get beyond this" because "anything is fixable." When another fan told her that he watched her son "sucker punch" Poole in a video leaked by TMZ Sports, Babers-Green disputed that classification.
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
According to Larry Celona and Allie Griffin of The New York Post, former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport. He also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Bobcats (Hornets) and Detroit Pistons.
Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole
After defending her son for punching Jorda Poole in the face, Draymond Green's mother has now deactivated her Twitter account.
