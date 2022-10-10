Read full article on original website
Can Texas Pacific Land Corp Continue Its Meteoric Rise?
Dallas-based Texas Pacific Land Corp. owns stakes in oil, gas and mineral production operations. It has several revenue sources to smooth earnings. Wall Street has pegged earnings per share at $59 for the full year, a gain of 69%. Next year, it may rise another 12% to $65.83 per share.
O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
Auto parts retailer O’Reilly may be forming a constructive cup-with-high-handle pattern. Analysts expect the company to earn $31.82 per share this year, which would be an increase of 2%. Shares of rival AutoZone are up 5.4% since it reported fiscal fourth-quarter results in mid-September. The company topped earnings estimates...
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Larry Robbins
Larry Robbins is the founder and CEO of Glenview Capital Management, which is a New York-based hedge fund. Before founding Glenview in 2000, Robbins worked for six years at Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors as an analyst and partner on the fund’s US equity long/short team. Robbins started his...
Five Ways Small Businesses Can Navigate A Tight Supply Chain This Holiday Season
Business owners have been dealing with all sorts of persisting challenges for much of the year, from ongoing price increases to a tight labor market – supply chain shortages are simply another hurdle they’ve learned to manage. On the back of this, geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine...
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Pershing Square Holdings is a closed-ended hedge fund managed by Pershing Square Capital Management. The fund invests in undervalued large-cap stocks with steady cash flow and uses hedging and other strategies to maximize returns and minimize risk. The fund is trading at a deeper-than-normal discount to NAV which is setting...
Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Domino’s Pizza popped on mixed results and guidance. The company reiterated its guidance but reduced the outlook for spending. The stock is confirming support at a key level that could result in a strong rebound. If you are wondering why Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) stock jumped nearly 10% on mixed...
Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Pepsico pays a market-beating dividend and provides some safety from broad-market volatility. The company beat its Q3 consensus expectation and guided the market higher. Long-term trends suggest growth, capital returns, and dividend growth will continue in calendar 2023. Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP) has been lagging behind the broad market since the pandemic...
Crypto Winter: 5 Tips To Navigate The Bear Market
Crypto winter has seen crypto prices fall to new cycle lows and the crypto market recovery might take a year or more. So, how can you continue to invest within this market?. Max Coupland, Director of CoinJournal has given his 5 tips on thriving through crypto winter, as the bear market continues to affect businesses in the crypto space:
FTSE 350 Look Ahead: Netflix, ASOS, Tesla, Relx And More
Look ahead to FTSE 350, other companies reporting & economic events from 17 – 21 October 2022. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) should offer an update on whether its ad supported tiers can carry the business through a tougher environment. We’ll see if ASOS plc (LON:ASC) will follow in the footsteps...
Target RedCard Debit Card: How to Use Target Red Card Online & In Store
Target offers a RedCard loyalty program to build a more substantial relationship with its customers. Debit card holders get personalized advertisements and discounts on eligible purchases at Target retailers in the United States. But how does the target debit card work?. When you sign up for a Target REDcard, you’ll...
El Pollo Loco’s Stock Rose 15.7% On Management’s Confident Special Divided And Buyback Announcement
Discusses the new capital management initiatives and gives a view from analysts. Shares of mexican-style grill restaurant chain El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) received a nice boost on Wednesday after management announced that they had declared a one-off special dividend and a new share buyback program. El Pollo Loco’s Shares Jump...
Consumer Price Index Rose 0.4% In September
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. On Thursday, the Labor Department announced that its Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September and 8.2% in the past 12 months. The core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose 0.6% in September and 6.6% in the past 12 months.
McCormick May Get Spicy If It Improves Earnings
After an initial dip, McCormick stock is flat following a disappointing earnings report. The next couple of quarters will be prove-it quarters for investors. There may be reasons to believe MKC stock will have upside. On October 6, the spice maker McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) delivered a lackluster earnings report...
Christmas Market: Advertise Your Home By 2nd November To Sell By Xmas
Homeowners wanting to sell by Christmas will need to list their homes for sale by Wednesday 2nd November. Analysis shows that last year the speed of sale of 52 days was the fastest in the last 7 years. 11 days quicker than the average of 63 days. Average annual sale...
Collapse Of Cathie Wood And ARKK Was ‘Coming’, Says Big Short Star Michael Burry
Michael Burry said he predicted the sharp decline in the Ark Innovation ETF (NYMARKET:ARKK), the legendary Big Short investor wrote in a deleted tweet. Cathie Wood’s popular ETF increased by fourfold in value in the period from March 2020 to February 2021, with all of those gains now gone amid the current market downturn.
