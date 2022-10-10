Lakers Fans Like How Austin Reaves Cooked Stephen Curry With A Smart Trick: "He Is Our X Factor This Season"

Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Stephen A. Smith Says Jordan Poole Was "Knocked Out" By Draymond Green's Punch: "That's How Vicious The Blow Was."
Stephen A. Smith went into detail about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On
Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels threw the ball back and forth multiple times while LeBron James was standing there completely confused.
LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”
LeBron James finds a relatable meme on Twitter regarding how he blocks Savannah James' attacks at home.
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green’s Mom Comes To His Defense
Mary Babers-Green is speaking out about the Jordan Poole punch seen around the world. Draymond Green has found himself in some trouble as of late thanks to his punch on Jordan Poole. Green almost knocked his teammate out cold, and it was all caught on camera. Many within the Warriors organization are trying to find the culprit for the leak, albeit most fans are zeroed in on Green, who is the one who is truly in the wrong.
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA fans applaud Shareef's good defense against the French superstar Victor Wembanyama.
Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?
The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss Admits It Was Her Decision To Trade Young Players For Anthony Davis: "It Was A Moment Of Truth. It Was My Decision To Push The Button."
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA. One of the biggest reasons behind that status of the organization is the fact that they have 17 NBA Championship banners hanging in the rafters. Now, winning NBA titles is not an easy task by any means, but...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West
LeBron James has never had a problem stating his opinion on non-basketball issues. His latest occurred Tuesday night when he decided to pull an episode of his show, "The Shop' featuring rapper Kanye West. James' camp released a statement to the website Andscape.com saying they will not air the episode because of West's recent controversial comments regarding the Jewish community.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
Russell Westbrook Responds To Backlash From Lakers Huddle Video: "I Think They Just Cut The Video And Obviously, The Internet Gonna Take It And Run With It Wherever They Need To Run With It."
Russell Westbrook denies ignoring his teammates during team huddle.
Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Broke Warriors Trust After He Punched Jordan Poole, But He Is Giving Him The Benefit Of The Doubt
Steve Kerr was clearly disappointed while talking about Draymond Green's punch on Jordan Poole, saying Green broke the team's trust.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"
The Boston Celtics lost their head coach, Ime Udoka, after Udoka was suspended by the team for having an inappropriate workplace relationship. This was a story that developed over a period of time, with the situation being unclear for many regarding the relationship being consensual or not. Matt Barnes got...
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Stephen A. Smith Crowns Stephen Curry As The Greatest Shooter Ever, But Says LeBron James Is A Different Animal: "When LeBron Walks In, It’s Just A Different Feel."
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but he believes this era belongs to LeBron James.
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
Stephen Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the greatest Warrior of all time.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Trolled Phil Jackson When He Was Being Criticized For The Job He Was Doing As The President Of The Knicks: "This Is All Just Karma For Writing Literally 3 Books About Me"
Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson enjoyed tremendous success together on the Lakers as the two led the team to 5 NBA championships. Jackson coached Kobe for 11 seasons but despite all the success they were having, the two weren't on great terms for much of Jackson's first tenure with the team which ended in 2004.
