Bay Area's cost of living spurs Waymo unionization efforts

Food service workers at Waymo, Google's self-driving car business, are forming a union, as first reported by NBC News.

Employees cite the high expense of living in the Bay Area and a lack of benefits as reasons for their move. Waymo is owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet, Inc. and its food service workers are contracted through Sodexo, the French food services and facilities management company that operates in 55 countries.

Of their food service employees, a Waymo spokesperson said "We've been pleased with the quality of service that they provide at our locations in California. We respect the right of all to organize as they deem fit."

Fernanda Martir, who doubles as a barista and a kitchen area worker, told NBC News that workers "desire a voice at the table to influence stating how things must work. We desire much better treatment and advantages."

Employees stated that their hourly wage of $24 isn't enough to live in the Bay Area. The business' health insurance is also another costly expense as it has a $5,000 deductible.

According to MIT's living wage calculator, the living wave for a single adult with no children in Santa Clara County, which is where Waymo is headquartered, is $29.32 and $55.03 for a single adult with one child.

Employees have their eyes on a National Labor Relations Board election.

Union organizers stated that they have a handful of union cards signed from the approximately two dozen-person bargaining system. In order for the NLRB to conduct an election, at least 30 percent of workers must sign cards or a petition saying they want a union.

In September, The Washington Post reported that 4,000 Google cafeteria workers quietly unionized during the pandemic with Unite Here, a 300,000-member union of hotel and food service workers. Since 2018, United Here has been working to unionize Silicon Valley cafeteria workers.

Those unionized now make up roughly 30 percent of total food service workers at Google, according to Unite Here. Workers have unionized at 23 Google offices nationwide.

A Sodexo spokesperson said, "We are in conversations with the union and are on the verge of what we believe will be a path forward. Sodexo respects the rights of our employees to unionize or not to unionize, proven by the hundreds of CBA’s we have in good standing with unions across the country."

The company added, "We are confident this one will also reach an amicable agreement for workers, the union, and our client very soon."