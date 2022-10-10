ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Prep football: 3 local games we’re tracking Friday night

Both teams possess strong rushing offenses with Jaedon Voisin at 1,121 yards rushing for Belle Chasse and David Kency at 741 for Shaw. The winner will have a leg up in the 10-4A standings after Shaw (4-2) won last week against L.B. Landry 41-14. This is the district opener for Belle Chasse (4-2).
BELLE CHASSE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Crescent City Sports to live stream pair of key district games this week

NEW ORLEANS – Two key district high school football battles in the metro New Orleans area will be streamed live this week on Crescent City Sports. CCS has coverage of Thursday’s District 6-5A matchup as league co-leader Slidell visits Ponchatoula and Saturday afternoon’s District 9-5A showdown between Archbishop Rummel and St. Augustine.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

West St. John improving week by week

EDGARD — Under Friday night lights on the West Bank of St. John the Baptist Parish, West St. John held on against Varnado in Week Six for a 12-6 win. It was the Rams’ first win of the season, but head coach Greg Johnson said the season record doesn’t paint the full picture of how far the young team has come since Week One.
EDGARD, LA
L'Observateur

East St. John continues undefeated streak

RESERVE — It’s been a bounce-back year for East St. John, a 6-0 team that has regained momentum in the year since Hurricane Ida. The Wildcats were cheered on by generations of East St. John alumni last Friday night as they took down H.L. Bourgeois 59-7. This week, Central Lafourche (1-5) will travel to Joe Keller Stadium to challenge the E’s undefeated record.
RESERVE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Belle Chasse, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Mandeville, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Ponchatoula, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Education
wbrz.com

Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16

With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mardi Gras season parade routes to remain shortened in 2023

After months of uncertainty over whether New Orleans parade routes would return to normal for the 2023 Mardi Gras season, the decision is in: The shortened routes of 2022 will continue for another year. Chairman James Reiss III announced the news Thursday at a Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Council meeting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Patriots#St Martin#American Football#Highschoolsports#St Paul
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish Schools selects members of superintendent's councils

Jefferson Parish schools has chosen the members of the district's five 2022-23 superintendent’s councils. The members of these councils focus on conveying to superintendent James Gray the concerns and priorities of students, parents, teachers, principals and those in special education. Each council will meet four times this school year.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
munaluchi

Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans

Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

New Orleans man sentenced to two years for smash and grab in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a New Orleans man to two years in prison for his role in an interstate theft thing that hit a pair of businesses in Mobile in 2018. Jerrell Maxon pleaded guilty in March to interstate transportation in stolen vehicles. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy