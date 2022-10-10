Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Prep football: 3 local games we’re tracking Friday night
Both teams possess strong rushing offenses with Jaedon Voisin at 1,121 yards rushing for Belle Chasse and David Kency at 741 for Shaw. The winner will have a leg up in the 10-4A standings after Shaw (4-2) won last week against L.B. Landry 41-14. This is the district opener for Belle Chasse (4-2).
crescentcitysports.com
Crescent City Sports to live stream pair of key district games this week
NEW ORLEANS – Two key district high school football battles in the metro New Orleans area will be streamed live this week on Crescent City Sports. CCS has coverage of Thursday’s District 6-5A matchup as league co-leader Slidell visits Ponchatoula and Saturday afternoon’s District 9-5A showdown between Archbishop Rummel and St. Augustine.
L'Observateur
West St. John improving week by week
EDGARD — Under Friday night lights on the West Bank of St. John the Baptist Parish, West St. John held on against Varnado in Week Six for a 12-6 win. It was the Rams’ first win of the season, but head coach Greg Johnson said the season record doesn’t paint the full picture of how far the young team has come since Week One.
L'Observateur
East St. John continues undefeated streak
RESERVE — It’s been a bounce-back year for East St. John, a 6-0 team that has regained momentum in the year since Hurricane Ida. The Wildcats were cheered on by generations of East St. John alumni last Friday night as they took down H.L. Bourgeois 59-7. This week, Central Lafourche (1-5) will travel to Joe Keller Stadium to challenge the E’s undefeated record.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Bridge City Gumbo Fest, Praise Fest and more metro area community news
BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL: Music and amusements, as well as food, will be part of the Bridge City Gumbo Festival from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Angel Square, 1701 Bridge City Ave. Admission is $5; parking is free. PRAISE FEST: Gospel music artists, entertainers and speakers...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: At Parish Line, Metairie gets a rooftop lounge with a menu aiming high
Perspective is everything. Driving along Metairie Road, the sight of the railroad gates closing as another train approaches can seem like a major hassle, with traffic stacking up for who knows how long. But change the view to a perch up on the new rooftop deck overlooking the same crossing...
wbrz.com
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
wwno.org
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack. In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking....
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16
With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Sept. 23-29, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Sept. 23-29, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Oak Ave. 910: Montie G. Condiff and William Dugally to Fenivs Air Conditioning & Heating LLC, $205,000. Ravan Ave. 55: Jack D. Clarkson and Mary J.P. Clarkson to Shanna...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mardi Gras season parade routes to remain shortened in 2023
After months of uncertainty over whether New Orleans parade routes would return to normal for the 2023 Mardi Gras season, the decision is in: The shortened routes of 2022 will continue for another year. Chairman James Reiss III announced the news Thursday at a Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Council meeting.
NOLA.com
More than three days after fatal hit-and-run near LSU, a Mandeville man surrenders
Baton Rouge police have arrested a Mandeville man following a deadly hit-and-run near the LSU campus, officials said Wednesday. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, surrendered Wednesday, more than three days after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road that killed 44-year-old Jude Jarreau, according to police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish Schools selects members of superintendent's councils
Jefferson Parish schools has chosen the members of the district's five 2022-23 superintendent’s councils. The members of these councils focus on conveying to superintendent James Gray the concerns and priorities of students, parents, teachers, principals and those in special education. Each council will meet four times this school year.
NOLA.com
Fewer students are enrolling in New Orleans area colleges and universities. Here's why.
New Orleans colleges and universities are reporting declines in fall enrollment, though a dip beneath the topline numbers reveals a more complicated picture, with private institutions faring better than the smaller, less-selective public campuses still recovering from the upheaval of the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. Inflation, a strong job market...
Watch: New Orleans East hotel that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina demolished
City officials say that this demolition demonstrates the administration's commitment to reducing blight, cleaning up our communities, and bringing properties back into commerce to improve the quality of life for all residents.
NOLA.com
What's the biggest challenge facing Jefferson Parish? Here's what Cynthia Lee Sheng thinks
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said she worries about the effect the federal government's flood insurance overhaul will have on her coastal parish — calling it the "biggest challenge" on the horizon during a discussion Thursday hosted by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. Known as "Risk Rating 2.0,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
2022 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival brings music, smoked meat together in New Orleans
Like red beans and rice, barbecue and the blues belong together. Unlike red beans and rice, neither barbecue nor the blues are typically associated with New Orleans. The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival has gone a long way toward changing that perception. With the 15th edition of the free...
Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to two years for smash and grab in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a New Orleans man to two years in prison for his role in an interstate theft thing that hit a pair of businesses in Mobile in 2018. Jerrell Maxon pleaded guilty in March to interstate transportation in stolen vehicles. In...
Comments / 0