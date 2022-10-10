I’m a sucker for a green space, but I have no desire or patience when it comes to my own plants. All the more reason to stan Oasis Design Studio, which is likely responsible for some of your favorite displays of Nashville greenery as well. The small company, operated by Taylor Small, has a portfolio that includes plant design at local favorites like The Graduate, The W Hotel and Barista Parlor, plus they offer customized services, from design to education to maintenance.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO