Nashville Scene
M. Simone Boyd’s Women of North Nashville at Elizabeth Park
Led by local advocate and writer M. Simone Boyd and funded by a Metro Public Works grant, the Women of North Nashville project honors Curlie McGruder, Nora Evelyn Ransom, Mary Louise Watson, Willie Mae Boddie and Juno Frankie Pierce. The five women are integral to our city’s history because of their political advocacy and community work in North Nashville. The wood-mosaic murals — fabricated by local studio Maple Built — hang in Elizabeth Park as a testament to the women’s bravery and care for others.
Metro board recommends funding for Gideon's Army, Raphah Institute
An advisory group has recommended funding for two nonprofits, including the controversial Gideon's Army, as part of a two-year, $1.5 million violence interruption pilot project in North Nashville.
Nashville Scene
Oasis Design Studio
I’m a sucker for a green space, but I have no desire or patience when it comes to my own plants. All the more reason to stan Oasis Design Studio, which is likely responsible for some of your favorite displays of Nashville greenery as well. The small company, operated by Taylor Small, has a portfolio that includes plant design at local favorites like The Graduate, The W Hotel and Barista Parlor, plus they offer customized services, from design to education to maintenance.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend
(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor
Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
Nashville Scene
Allure Spa & Nails
Hillsboro Pike’s Allure Spa & Nails offers a classic nail-salon experience done right. Clean, efficient and with an extensive selection of colors to choose from, Allure employs a large staff of skilled nail techs who can handle any trending shape and finish you throw at them. Conveniently located in Green Hills, the salon and spa can usually fit you in quickly if you’re a walk-in, but appointments are welcome. They’re open daily — including on Sundays, which is rare for nail places around Nashville. Allure is a perfect spot for a treat-yo-self afternoon between shopping and catching a movie at Regal’s nearby Green Hills location.
williamsonherald.com
BOMA approves revised development plan for The Factory and modifications
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a revised development plan for The Factory at Franklin with 11 modifications of development standards. The plan, as submitted, proposes a new commercial recreation use in the form of a carousel and changes to the parking layout. The modifications of standards request...
wmot.org
Advantage in Greater Nashville housing market rapidly tilting toward buyers
(Mike Osborne) — Middle Tennessee’s housing market continued to tilt toward buyers in last month after being a strong seller’s market for much of the past two years. The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Assoc. says there were nearly 10,000 homes on the market across the mid-state during September. Compare that to April when less than half that number of homes were listed for sale.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
MTSU opens new building to house its high-demand concrete management program
School Director Kelly Strong says this new building will solidify the school's reputation as a talent pipeline for Middle Tennessee construction companies.
QSR magazine
Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee
The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN
Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
Nashville Scene
Rice Vice by Proper Saké
It was a bummer when sake expert Byron Stithem closed his downtown-adjacent Proper Saké Co. space. But Nashville’s sole sake distillery has risen from the ashes with Rice Vice, Stithem & Co.’s East Side brewery and bar, which offers Proper’s own sakes as well as a curated selection of delicious Japanese sakes and some refreshing cocktails. Proper also hosts pop-up food events from the folks behind Scene faves Kisser, Xiao Bao and more, offering the perfect excuse to come in and check out the cozy, vibey digs — tucked away in East Nashville’s Talbot’s Corner neighborhood.
Nashville Scene
Nashville Plans Dockless E-Bike Pilot Program
A new pilot program could be the next step in making e-bikes a more convenient alternative form of transportation in Nashville — but a Metro councilmember worries the program could be held back by high rates. The program, set to launch in the coming weeks, will be dockless and...
williamsonherald.com
Friends, colleagues remember Emery for his impact on Franklin, plus his kindness toward all
From his vision to help shape Cool Springs to his advocacy for public transportation to his mentorship to many, Pat Emery will be remembered for his commitment to bettering Williamson County and the Greater Nashville area. Emery, CEO for Nashville-based Hall Emery whose career in commercial real estate spanned some...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
Nashville Scene
Le Loup and Plane Jane (tie)
The beauty of the velvet-clad Germantown oasis that is Le Loup is that it makes the mere act of sitting at the bar and sipping a cocktail feel like a special occasion. From the care taken in crafting each cocktail (the historic “forgotten classics” are the must-drinks here) to the attentiveness and pride of the team behind the bar, each detail is intentional. Le Loup’s location, tucked above The Optimist in Germantown, makes it feel like a secret you want to share with all your friends. MARGARET LITTMAN.
O’Charley’s Continues Major Menu Momentum with Debut of New Beer, Cocktail Menu and Bar Program
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the American restaurant with 142 locations across 16 states that is home to Great Food and Good Times, today announced that it is continuing its menu innovation by expanding its signature beer, Underground Chuck’s, to more locations, revamping its cocktail offerings and launching a new bar program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005920/en/ The Tangerine Grapefruit Margarita is just one of the new cocktails O’Charley’s is bringing to its revamped bar lineup. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nashville Scene
Promise Park at Nashville Zoo
The Nashville Zoo’s old playground was great — a wooden maze of playground equipment — but it was not very inclusive for kiddos with disabilities. The new Promise Park includes options for everyone, including adequate seating for parents. If you don’t have the annual membership, get it: This playground alone is worth the cost.
