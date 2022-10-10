Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
tejanonation.net
Next-generation legacy musicians behind Latin Grammy-nominated album for Destiny Navaira
The next generation of Mexican-American music is being created under our noses. With the announcement of a Latin Grammy nomination, the team of San Antonio native Destiny Navaira celebrates and is already working on more material. Navaira’s solo sophomore effort, Dime Cómo Se Siente, has been nominated for Best Tejano...
KENS 5
KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
KENS 5 retracts story regarding Erik Cantu that aired and was published online
SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, KENS 5 aired a story with an interview from a man who contacted us claiming to be the cousin of Erik Cantu. This morning, a lawyer representing Cantu’s family contacted KENS 5 and told us that this man is not a relative of Cantu and the family has no idea who he is.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legendary San Antonio philanthropist Jocelyn 'Joci' Straus dies at 91
Her fundraising efforts led to San Antonio's historic theaters being saved.
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
tejanonation.net
42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards Announces Performance Lineup, Ticket Information
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA), producers of the Tejano Music Awards (TMAs), have announced Saturday, November 26, 2022, as the official date for the 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards. The longest-running major awards show to recognize the Tejano Music genre invites fans from around the country for this year’s awards show.
This Texas City Is Getting Its First Chick-Fil-A & It Has A $1.2M Price Tag
The Chick-fil-A location is expected to open in 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
San Antonio opens third L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant near Lackland AFB
SPAM musubi has come to the Lackland area.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
KCEN TV NBC 6
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident claims $1 million prize in lottery scratch game
SAN ANTONIO – One lucky San Antonio resident recently scratched their way to a $1 million prize in a lottery scratch ticket game. Texas lottery officials said the winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket from Pit Stop Food Mart #30, located at 1530 W. Loop 1604 N.
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
KSAT 12
24 years ago, the tragic flood of ‘98 came through San Antonio
The 500-year flood — that’s what we saw back on Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998. Simply put, a “500-year flood” describes the odds of a massive flood happening. A 1-in-500 chance… or a 0.2% chance. A lot better than hitting the lottery, but still not a good bet.
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
Popular sandwich shop Bilia Eatery relocating within Castle Hills neighborhood
The Cubano is staying on the menu, of course.
cohaitungchi.com
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Date ideas in San Antonio| Image Credits: Traders Village San Antonio FB Page. You are reading: Things to do in san antonio this weekend for couples | Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!. Looking to plan the perfect...
portasouthjetty.com
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
Comments / 0