San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
tejanonation.net

42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards Announces Performance Lineup, Ticket Information

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA), producers of the Tejano Music Awards (TMAs), have announced Saturday, November 26, 2022, as the official date for the 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards. The longest-running major awards show to recognize the Tejano Music genre invites fans from around the country for this year’s awards show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

