Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Protestor who stormed field last Monday night reportedly suffered concussion
Last Monday night, a trespasser looking for free publicity stormed the field at Levi’s Stadium, in violation of applicable state and/or local laws. He thereafter filed a police report after taking a big hit from Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. The hit subdued the trespasser. Via SI.com, the trespasser allegedly...
NBC Sports
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF
Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
NBC Sports
Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: We’ll comply with whatever NFL asks, needs in Davante Adams investigation
On Wednesday, the NFL is expected to turn its attention to the Monday night incident that saw Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shove a photographer to the ground as he left the field. The league will be weighing disciplinary action against Adams, who is also the subject of a police...
NBC Sports
With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond
SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
NBC Sports
Kansas City police say Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault
Under the law, it was an assault. And it’s being handled that way. Via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Kansas City police say Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving an ESPN freelancer to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs.
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W
This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss
Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NBC Sports
Latest injury update on Patriots QB Mac Jones' ankle entering Week 6
Who the New England Patriots will start at quarterback in Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Cleveland Browns remains a mystery. The team hasn't ruled out the possibility of Mac Jones returning to game action. The 2021 first-round draft pick suffered an ankle injury in the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and has missed the last two games.
NBC Sports
Melton's instincts have long stood out, and Sixers learning he's more than that
After a preseason Sixers debut in which he seemed to pop up on every first-quarter play — deflections, steals, troublesome contests — the 24-year-old tried to capture the gist of his game. “I think a good part of it is instincts — just knowing the plays, what’s going...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Could Panthers actually trade McCaffrey? Here's the latest report
The Carolina Panthers probably will get plenty of calls from rival general managers over the next few weeks as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches. Carolina is in shambles right now. The franchise has a 1-4 record through five games and just fired head coach Matt Rhule in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Intentional or not, Ron Rivera’s 'quarterback' blunder makes an impact
Ron Rivera spoke the word “quarterback” and all of a sudden a room full of reporters typing on keyboards and shuffling about cell phones went silent. Did Rivera just completely bury Carson Wentz? Did he mean it? How on earth will the reportedly fragile QB handle that level of criticism?
NBC Sports
Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary
It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks will sign Bruce Irvin to their practice squad
The Seahawks are reuniting with linebacker Bruce Irvin. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Irvin is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Irvin with the 15th overall choice in 2012. He spent four seasons in Seattle before leaving for the Raiders in 2016. Irvin returned...
NBC Sports
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
NBC Sports
Week 6 picks: Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and more
COMMANDERS (1-4) at BEARS (2-3) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. It's going to be pretty hard for Commanders-Bears to be worse than Broncos_Colts, which was last Thursday's primetime matchup. I can't guarantee it'll be that much better of a contest, though. Expect a low-scoring affair to begin the Week 6 slate.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover
Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles. The best matchup of the afternoon window is a showdown featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster
The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve. Peters signed...
NBC Sports
The Eagles have mastered the simplest play in football
Jason Kelce was animated last week explaining his belief in the QB sneak. Then the Eagles ran a ton of them on Sunday. “Shoot, yeah,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “If you listen to his podcast, it's all about the QB sneak. What did we run? Up to seven of them I believe, and we got six of them. Need one yard, QB sneak."
Comments / 0