Georgia State

Telisa Cephus
3d ago

The problem is not Warnock or Walker, it's the HYPOCRISY! Warnock supports abortion out right, Walker supports abortions BEHIND the scene.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Kevin Brockschmitt
3d ago

we're all sinners and guilty of stuff we don't anyone to know about,even that which we may not even be aware of doing or forgotten. What's is important is how you manage you life now,God forgives and so should we.

John A Bednarz
3d ago

the late commercials that attack Walker, speaking about domestic violence, i find hypocritical coming from Warnock. wasn't it revealed during his campaign that he ran over his ex-wife's foot in a rage. also that he was delinquent in taking care of his children. people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. on top of allegations that walker's girlfriend had an abortion, yet Warnock supported abortion. all this name calling and stone throwing will end up resulting in some third party "Mickey Mouse" candidate walking into congress. hypocrisy and lies. it sickens me

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions

A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians — particularly Black voters — continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the […] The post New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Jill Biden to join Stacey Abrams for Georgia event

First lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at a political event with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Friday, the first lady’s office announced. The event will take place in Atlanta and follow the first lady’s visit with service members at Georgia’s Fort Benning. The relationship...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Survey: Georgia professors upset with tenure changes

A new survey of professors at Georgia’s public colleges and universities shows most respondents are unhappy with recent changes to the tenure process. UNG professor Matthew Boedy is the president of the Georgia conference of the American Association of University Professors, which conducted the survey. He says 972 faculty members responded from all 26 University System of Georgia (USG) schools. USG data show it employs more than 11,700 full-time faculty members. Sixty-nine percent of those who responded have tenure.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB evening headlines for October 10, 2022

Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis photographed in her office on Jan. 4, 2022. A request by the Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to throw out Joe Biden’s presidential election victory has been approved. Willis last week sent a letter to county superior court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking him to impanel a special grand jury. Brasher issued an order Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 saying the request was considered and approved by a majority of the superior court judges.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
georgiasouthern.edu

Georgia Southern professor named Sociologist of the Year

Georgia Southern University Associate Professor of Sociology Ned Rinalducci, Ph.D., has been named Sociologist of the Year by the Georgia Sociological Association (GSA). This lifetime achievement award recognizes an outstanding sociologist who has made a significant impact in the field of sociology in the state of Georgia. Rinalducci said he...
STATESBORO, GA

