The problem is not Warnock or Walker, it's the HYPOCRISY! Warnock supports abortion out right, Walker supports abortions BEHIND the scene.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
we're all sinners and guilty of stuff we don't anyone to know about,even that which we may not even be aware of doing or forgotten. What's is important is how you manage you life now,God forgives and so should we.
the late commercials that attack Walker, speaking about domestic violence, i find hypocritical coming from Warnock. wasn't it revealed during his campaign that he ran over his ex-wife's foot in a rage. also that he was delinquent in taking care of his children. people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. on top of allegations that walker's girlfriend had an abortion, yet Warnock supported abortion. all this name calling and stone throwing will end up resulting in some third party "Mickey Mouse" candidate walking into congress. hypocrisy and lies. it sickens me
