Plano, TX

Larry Lease

Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 Events

You won't find gore, ghouls or goblins. Their decorations are truly unique and change up every year.Larry Lease. Philip and Shannon Durst take Halloween to heart. For the last 12 years, they have decorated their front yard for Halloween. Shannon does the leg work, researching at the beginning of the year. You won't find the normal Halloween-inspired decorations: ghouls and goblins. Their decorations are very unique and change every year. Phil says the more crosses the more work for him.
DALLAS, TX
birchrestaurant.com

14 of the Best Restaurants in Plano, TX

Whether you live in Plano, Texas, or just passing through, you will note a great culinary scene. Because of all the different types of people living in the area, there are several great ethnic restaurants to visit during your next trip to Plano. If you are looking for some of the best restaurants in Plano, keep on reading!
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Summit Club adds Steak Out to upcoming Flower Mound Smoke Fest

The Summit Club of Flower Mound has added an entire new event to its now-annual Flower Mound Smoke Fest fundraising event. The first Smoke Fests were held in May and October last year, and the club will be hosting the event annually now, said Bryan Webb, Smoke Fest chair. The event is the club’s primary fundraiser, and last year’s events helped the club cover operating funds, grants to high school robotics teams, 84 academic excellence awards to local 5th and 8th graders, and give $25,000 to local nonprofits and other groups.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
WFAA

Frights’N Lights in Frisco

Ghouls and ghosts are all a-glow at this year’s frights and lights in Frisco. Paige has transformed into snow white and enters a forest of lights without her seven little friends. Did she survive? Let's look!. To plan your visit, go to FrightsNLights.com.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas

Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar to bring sandwiches, more to Lake Highlands location

Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar is slated to open a Lake Highlands location later this year. (Courtesy Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar) Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar will open in the Lake Highlands area in late October or early November, according to a company representative. The restaurant will be at the Lake Highlands Town Center, 7100 Wildcat Way, Dallas. Soul Bird offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads. The company has Plano and Roanoke locations. www.soulbirdchkn.com.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Downtown Dallas Views And Stunning Design Make For Fabulous Townhomes in The Cedars

The Cedars is one of Dallas’s most exciting neighborhoods. With proximity to downtown Dallas’ hottest attractions like Lee Harvey’s Dive In and Alamo Drafthouse, residents enjoy top-tier nightlife, five-star dining, and first-class entertainment. Within the Cedars, an incredible collection of townhomes just hit the market and they’re...
DALLAS, TX
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Southlake, TX

Southlake, TX is a subdivision of Dallas Fort Worth. The area is known for many great things, like parks, art museums, and Friday night lights. But the area is also known for its diverse, melting pot of culinary delights. The state of Texas likely leads the nation in BBQ joints....
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport

The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
Larry Lease

McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport

McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
