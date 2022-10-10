Houston Texans announce jersey buyback Oct. 10-15 at NRG Stadium

Houston Texans fans can finally say goodbye to an era.

Chairman and CEO Cal McNair hinted at it, and now it is happening as the Texans announced a jersey buyback program that will run from Oct. 10 through Oct. 15 at the team’s pro shop inside NRG Stadium.

Texans fans can exchange jerseys from “select” former players, according to a team release, for 44% off a new jersey. The only catch is that fans can only exchange Nike player jerseys. The Reebok jerseys from the team’s inaugural season, for instance, are ineligible.

The timeframe is also specified to players who were acquired during the 2017-21 seasons. Therefore, any Ed Reed jerseys from 2013 are also ineligible. However, players such as safety Justin Reid (2018 third-round pick) or even David Johnson (trade in 2020 offseason) are eligible.

Fans can exchange Game, Limited, or Elite jerseys for a 44% discount off the same style. They can also exchange a Limited or Elite jersey for a Game jersey.

The team says that Game jerseys are available immediately in-store at the Texans Team Shop. Limited or Elite jerseys will take three to six weeks to complete.

Custom jerseys are off limits for the exchange.

Fans must also have the jersey they intend to exchange in their possession at the time of transferal in order to receive the coupon for the jersey exchange.

For more information, check out www.HoustonTexans.com/JerseyExchange.