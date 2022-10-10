MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A big setback for mass transit in the east Metro, with the Metropolitan Council under fire once again.The 15-mile "Purple Line" rapid transit bus route has been in the works for more than two decades. It would connect cities in the east metro from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake.But at the Maplewood City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Marylee Abrams proposed withdrawing support for the project. She says she just found out the Met Council has plans for re-routing which would require the city to buy private land.She says the Met Council made the plans without talking to the community."I support transportation in the east metro area. what we don't need is a large, expensive infrastructure project that doesn't work for our community," Abrams said.The Metropolitan Council is already under fire for reportedly mismanaging the southwest light rail extension in Minneapolis. That project is millions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.Maplewood is expected to vote on the matter on Oct. 24.

MAPLEWOOD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO