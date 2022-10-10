Read full article on original website
Activists demand Minneapolis councilmembers sign moratorium on homeless encampment clearings
By WCCO's Beret LeoneMINNEAPOLIS -- Activists pushing for a pause on homeless encampment evictions in Minneapolis were met with opposition Wednesday."It's clear that we have a problem here," said activist Paul Meringdol, who is also experiencing homelessness. "A problem that's been sided-stepped and overlooked."Outside of the Minneapolis City Council meeting, Communities United Against Police Brutality activists and some experiencing homelessness, gathered to share a resolution to put a moratorium on camp evictions in the city. They say evictions are causing health issues linked to fatigue, stress and trauma. They also say it makes it harder to help those unhoused in...
Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud
At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
'Documenters' trains Minneapolis residents to be local government watchdogs
MINNEAPOLIS -- Tashawna Williams frequents the Northside Green Zone Task Force meetings in north Minneapolis, intently listening and taking notes for others who can't be there.It's part of her work as a "documenter," a community chronicler of the city's public meetings."That's the most important thing - to share what people might not know and get people involved and get them seats at the table that they never had an opportunity to sit at," Williams said.The Documenters is a program that trains - and pays - everyday people to keep tabs on local government, especially committees and commissions that fly under...
Ellison says the state could sue N. Minneapolis businesses for criminal activity
(Minneapolis MN-) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday his office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney and the Minneapolis City Attorney, has completed its investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis and has determined that illegal public nuisances are ongoing at the properties. Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson have provided Merwin and Winner with official notices that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law, and that a complaint for relief will be filed in district court in 30 days if they do not abate the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement for abatement with the Attorney General’s Office, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Realtors group apologizes for its role racially segregating Twin Cities housing
A major Twin Cities real estate group is apologizing publicly for its role perpetuating systemic racism in the region’s home buying market. Leaders of Minneapolis Area Realtors say its members were complicit in blocking Minnesotans of color, mostly Black people, from purchasing houses in white neighborhoods, and that Black real estate agents were excluded from joining the group.
Driver steps out of vehicle to shoot pedestrian near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for the shooter who wounded a man early Thursday evening near downtown Minneapolis.Officers were called to the intersection of 14th Street East and Nicollet Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting. An injured man in his 30s was still at the scene. He is expected to survive. Police say the victim was seen talking with someone inside a vehicle stopped on the street before the driver "stepped out, shot the male, and then drove away."The investigation is ongoing.
Maplewood mayor proposes withdrawing support for metro area "purple line"
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A big setback for mass transit in the east Metro, with the Metropolitan Council under fire once again.The 15-mile "Purple Line" rapid transit bus route has been in the works for more than two decades. It would connect cities in the east metro from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake.But at the Maplewood City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Marylee Abrams proposed withdrawing support for the project. She says she just found out the Met Council has plans for re-routing which would require the city to buy private land.She says the Met Council made the plans without talking to the community."I support transportation in the east metro area. what we don't need is a large, expensive infrastructure project that doesn't work for our community," Abrams said.The Metropolitan Council is already under fire for reportedly mismanaging the southwest light rail extension in Minneapolis. That project is millions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.Maplewood is expected to vote on the matter on Oct. 24.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
First guilty pleas made in Feeding Our Future fraud case
The first three guilty pleas in the nonprofit Feeding Our Future fraud case were entered on Thursday. A total of 49 people have been charged so far in connection with the alleged $250 million scheme, which involved the misuse of COVID-19 childhood nutrition relief funds. Bekam Merdassa, 40, from Inver...
Crime Stoppers of Minnesota
You can take a closer look at unsolved cases or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.
Minneapolis Murder Suspect May Be Living in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting, and she may be living in the St. Cloud area. Erica Shameka Roberts has been charged after investigators said she was involved in the shooting...
MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
Brooklyn Park Considers Making Winter Parking Changes Permanent
Brooklyn Park is considering making a temporary change to its winter parking rules a permanent one. Last year, the city reduced the time frame for overnight winter parking restrictions by one month. The city’s ordinance calls for no parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. from Oct. 15 to April 15. In a test trial, the city reduced the restrictions for the same three-hour period to between Nov. 1 and March 31.
Minnesota Parent Union director confronts school board on proficiency: 'The Titanic has sunk'
Minnesota Parent Union president Rashad Turner talks about his new proposal for schools to post proficiency rates online in the wake of a poor state report card.
Inside Operation Endeavor: How Minneapolis PD is working to fight crime
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 went along with Minneapolis police as they carried out Operation Endeavor, a crime-fighting effort that has faced some criticism as being too focused on the downtown area or being more of the same. But Operation Endeavor is pulling in additional resources from...
Amid Service Issues, Brooklyn Park Considers Recycling Hauler Changes
The city of Brooklyn Park is seeking proposals from other recycling vendors following a litany of service issues involving its current hauler, Waste Management, officials said. According to Tim Pratt, Brooklyn Park’s recycling manager, the city has had recycling service delays since June, including another delay on Monday. Waste Management...
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
AG threatens north Minneapolis problem spots with lawsuit
MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says it may sue a problematic Minneapolis liquor store and gas station.Attorney General Keith Ellison's office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that they may face criminal charges for ongoing problems.Documents show nearly a dozen instances of shootings, injuries and drug dealing at the storefronts this year.Ellison's office says the investigation and possible legal action are meant to make the area safer.
Lake Street Post Office, burned during George Floyd unrest, reopens
MINNEAPOLIS -- A post office damaged during the unrest in Minneapolis following George Floyd's murder has reopened for retail services."Just as the Postal Service continues to provide a vital service for our nation, the staff of the Lake Street Post Office will proudly continue that same public service in this community," the United States Postal Service said in a statement.Someone set fire to the Lake Street Post Office in the days after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered Floyd on May 25, 2020. Another post office, the Minnehaha location, was also lit aflame.RELATED: How city once called "Murderapolis" became center of "Defund the Police" movement, now grappling with violent crime spikeThe new post office, located at 110 East 31st St., will be open six days a week.Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for Floyd's murder and for violating his civil rights. The other three officers involved -- Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane -- are also behind bars.
