National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fashion Week Rochester returns for 13th year
Rochester, N.Y. — Fashion Week Rochester has returned to the runway for its 13th year. The show features three nights highlighting local and national designers, retailers, community leaders, and talent. The annual fundraiser for The Center for Youth attracts thousands of people to the region and raises funds and...
Naples Library holds groundbreaking celebration for major renovations
Naples, N.Y. — The Naples Library Board of Trustees and staff recently announced that construction is going to begin on the Naples Library Accessibility and Expansion Project in the fall. On Thursday, the library held a groundbreaking celebration for the start of the major renovations. Thanks to substantial funding...
Strong Museum to celebrate 40th anniversary Wednesday
Rochester, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play is turning 40!. Wednesday marks four decades since the museum opened in downtown Rochester. The museum will celebrate with free train and carousel rides, party hats, a birthday tea party, a photo booth, birthday card crafts and more. The celebration...
Eviction rally calls for improved living conditions in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A call for change for living conditions for tenants here in Rochester. People gathering calling on elected officials to enforce laws that will force landlords to improve conditions for renters in the city. When us tenants call code enforcement, a landlord instead of doing their job,...
Rochester's PIC team works to help those in mental health crisis
Rochester, N.Y. — The city's Person in Crisis (PIC) Team often blends into the background at scenes like the one that unfolded Monday on South Avenue — but the team is hard at work helping those in the midst of a mental health crisis. Leslie Gordon-Ogden is a...
Bright Spot: Celebrating a master gardener on her 100th birthday
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on 100-year-old Ginny Wilterdink. She's been an active master gardener with the county for 34 years, dedicating much of her time to helping with county parks and assisting home gardeners. Tuesday morning, a tree was planted in her honor at highland park...
Bright Spot: A special birthday
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on 13WHAM’s own Mike Catalana. Tonight, Mike is enjoying time with his family- celebrating his 60th birthday!. As a cornerstone of channel 13, everyone at WHAM feels lucky to be able to work side by side with Mike. A fantastic friend,...
Roc Holiday Village to return Dec. 2
Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village, the popular family-friendly holiday celebration downtown, will be back for a fourth year this December. This year's event will run for 16 days, starting Friday, Dec. 2 and ending Friday, Dec. 23 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Free...
October has been dry
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - So far the month of October has been very dry for Rochester. Only three days have had measurable rainfall at the airport and the monthly total for rainfall at this point is only 0.08". Normal October rain through the 11th is 1.03". Rainfall amounts over the...
Teacher, student testify about interactions with accused former principal
Rochester, N.Y. — New allegations surfaces as testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. Jurors heard from a Northwood Elementary School teacher who testified about an interaction she said she observed between Ashton and...
Crisis in the Classroom: Teaching controversial issues
Rochester, N.Y. — There could soon be changes to how teachers in the Rochester City School District cover controversial issues in their lesson plans. The move follows a history lesson that ended in a lawsuit. Late last spring, a middle school teacher faced backlash after teaching a lesson on...
Milder Weather Ahead
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After seeing temperatures hold below average for many recent days, some warmer weather is in store for us! Highs this afternoon will be noticeably warmer. Expect the temperature to reach to near 70 degrees this afternoon. We'll see a lot of sunshine, along with a breeze out of the southwest, which will help to push temperatures along quite nicely.
Soaking rain possible Thursday
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A cold front will move through WNY Thursday morning. Rain will develop ahead of this cold front with some isolated thunder possible as the front crosses WNY as well. Some pre-frontal rain showers will develop after midnight tonight. The showers should become more numerous as the morning progresses with a widespread steady rainfall developing.
Tops unveils new-look store on Upper Falls Blvd.
Rochester, N.Y. — A grocery store on the city's north side is back open, with a new look. Tops on Upper Falls Boulevard unveiled its renovations this morning, as part of the store's 25th anniversary. Upgrades include a new lobby, bakery, self-checkouts, a repaved parking lot, renovated lobby and...
Doctors note rise in respiratory illnesses among kids
Rochester, N.Y. — As we enter flu season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, doctors say they're seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses in children — and it's happening earlier than usual this year. "A lot of respiratory illnesses where the kids are testing negative for COVID, and so...
Soaking rain is over. Sun for Friday
Steady rain and gusty winds blew through Western New York this morning. Check out Scott's video for where the heaviest rain fell today. Here's a close look at rain totals from earlier today. Notice the higher amounts West of the Genesee valley. Large scale West Southwest winds tend to dry areas East resulting in lower rain amounts.
Senior PAB staff member claims he was fired after reporting manager for being intoxicated
Mike Higgins said he was fired last Friday from his position as Chief of Policy & Oversight at the Police Accountability Board. Higgins said he was not given a reason for his firing but days prior, he said he reported his concerns that acting manager Duwaine Bascoe had been intoxicated during an October 3 staff meeting. He was fired by Bascoe on October 7.
Tennis: Mendon repeats as A2 champion; HF-L claims first title in 12 years
In contrast to Section V Girls’ Tennis Individual Sectionals that took place on a colder than normal day, team sectionals were held on a warm, bright, and sunshine-filled Tuesday afternoon. In Class A1, No. 1 seed Brighton took on No. 2 seed Victor. In the regular season, Brighton beat...
Penfield mourns student's death
The Penfield Central School District is mourning the death of a student. The district announced Wednesday that Penfield High School senior Nathan Weidel died earlier in the morning. No other details were shared, as the district requested privacy for Weidel's family. The district's Trauma, Illness and Grief team and counselors...
