Read full article on original website
Related
The Man Who Haunts the Tennessee Volunteers
Ever since Nick Saban was hired by The University of Alabama in 2007, the Tennessee Volunteers have lost 15 straight times to the Crimson Tide in "The Third Saturday in October." 2007. Alabama was on a three-game losing streak to the Volunteers prior to Saban's first game against the team,...
Tennessee Head Coach Reveals Mindset Before Alabama Matchup
Tennessee head coach, Josh Heupel, addressed the media this week to preview the upcoming matchup against Alabama. During the press conference, Heupel was asked about his mindset going into the huge game. “For us it’s about us and we look back at last year and the things that we did...
Nick Saban Issues Challenge to Entire Team
Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Wednesday to preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee. In this press conference, Saban noted the challenge he issued to the entire program this past week. “Our emphasis this week has been on everybody self-assessing, coaches, myself, [and] players,” said Saban. “Do...
Nick Saban Gives Update on Bryce Young’s Availability
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set for a top 10 matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Tide managed to survive last week's encounter with the Texas A&M Aggies while being led by backup quarterback Jalen Milroe due to an injury to the throwing shoulder of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saints Tyrann Mathieu Dresses Up in Tennessee Gear After Losing Hilarious Bet to Alvin Kamara (Video)
The Saints are made up of players from all different colleges. And these players while in the NFL still show loyalty to their former schools. Saints running back Alvin Kamara and safety Tyrann Mathieu made a bet on the LSU vs Tennessee game and the results didn't favor Mathieu. Well, Kamara made sure to record Mathieu executing his end of the bet.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0