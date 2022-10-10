ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Man Who Haunts the Tennessee Volunteers

Ever since Nick Saban was hired by The University of Alabama in 2007, the Tennessee Volunteers have lost 15 straight times to the Crimson Tide in "The Third Saturday in October." 2007. Alabama was on a three-game losing streak to the Volunteers prior to Saban's first game against the team,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Nick Saban Issues Challenge to Entire Team

Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Wednesday to preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee. In this press conference, Saban noted the challenge he issued to the entire program this past week. “Our emphasis this week has been on everybody self-assessing, coaches, myself, [and] players,” said Saban. “Do...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Government
State
Arkansas State
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Saints Tyrann Mathieu Dresses Up in Tennessee Gear After Losing Hilarious Bet to Alvin Kamara (Video)

The Saints are made up of players from all different colleges. And these players while in the NFL still show loyalty to their former schools. Saints running back Alvin Kamara and safety Tyrann Mathieu made a bet on the LSU vs Tennessee game and the results didn't favor Mathieu. Well, Kamara made sure to record Mathieu executing his end of the bet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy