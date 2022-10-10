Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings: 5 BOLD Predictions for 2022-23
1. Team Captain Dylan Larkin Will Lead the Team in Scoring2. Defenseman Moritz Seider Will Not Only be an All-Star, but also a Norris Trophy Finalist3. Ville Husso and Alex Nedeljkovic Combine to Post Top-Fifteen Goaltending Numbers4. The Detroit Red Wings Will Be Closer, But Still Miss the Playoffs5. Forward Jakub Vrana Will Score 40 Goals this Season.
FOX Sports
Capitals' Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played...
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's best trait
Steve Yzerman often watches Detroit Red Wings practices from the family room overlooking the facility inside Little Caesars Arena, but sometimes he sits where the press sits. Whatever his point of observation, Yzerman's input is invaluable to Derek Lalonde, the man tasked by Yzerman to coach the Wings towards a more competitive future.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play outdoors in Cleveland
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be the only members of the organization heading outdoors during the 2022-23 season. Their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will face the Cleveland Monsters at First Energy Stadium in Northeast Ohio at 1 p.m. March 4. The contest, which has been dubbed...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
Samuelsson signs seven-year, $30 million contract with Sabres
Defenseman has 12 assists in 54 NHL games, could have become restricted free agent after season. Mattias Samuelsson signed a seven-year, $30 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.29 million. "I think it was easy because, I've said it before, I...
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
Lineup Analysis: What to Know Heading into 2022.23
When describing the team identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby would start with the word speed. "And you can say the word experience," the captain added with a knowing grin. "That's another word that's been used a little bit more." As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say, they...
Laine out 3-4 weeks for Blue Jackets with elbow sprain
Forward injured in season-opening loss to Hurricanes. Patrik Laine is expected to be out 3-4 weeks for the Columbus Blue Jackets with an elbow sprain. The forward was injured in a 4-1 season-opening loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday when his right arm appeared to get sandwiched between Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce and the end boards, bending awkwardly at the elbow. He finished his shift with 13:15 remaining in the second period, came back to the bench and was examined by a trainer before heading to the dressing room.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Is Better Off With the Griffins in the AHL
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced another round of preseason roster cuts, assigning 14 more players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. Most of the names on this list weren’t surprising with prospects like Donovan Sebrango and Jared McIsaac being sent to the minors to continue their development.
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ CAR - 12:37 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Cole Sillinger preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
Start me up! Stars open season Thursday against familiar face
With a new coaching staff and new systems, the Stars are trying to take their transformation step-by-step, but the schedule doesn't seem to be cooperating. Dallas will open the season Thursday at Nashville and play their first three games against Central Division rivals. After that, they head out on a Canadian road trip, kicking off a month-long stretch in which they play 10 of 14 games on the road.
Video Review: SEA @ LAK - 19:53 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No goal Seattle. Explanation: Video review supported the Referees' call on the ice that Matty Beniers' stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Kings' net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi), apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee "when the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player's stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor."
How to Watch on ESPN+ and Hulu: Flyers vs. Devils on October 13
Through the NHL's media rights agreement, the Flyers home opener will stream exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry four Flyers games on the streaming platforms, including the Philadelphia Flyers home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 13.
Doc's Sports Service
Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings Prediction, 10/14/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Canadiens (+130) Red Wings (-150) The Detroit Red Wings are hosting the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. The moneyline on this game has Montreal at +130 and Detroit is opening at -150. The over/under comes in at 6. The Montreal Canadiens were on the right...
