Animals

Ingram Atkinson

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
Daily Mail

'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks

Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
State
Pennsylvania State
Upworthy

These 'edible cities' turned parks into orchards where people are free to pick whatever they need

In the city of Andernach, Germany, anyone who lives or happens to be in the town of 30,000 people is encouraged to pluck and take whatever they want from the fruiting trees and bushes in the town center. The town, which sits in the Rhine River Valley, is among the growing number of "edible cities" across the globe. Speaking to The Washington Post, organizers revealed that since launching the initiative in 2010, there has never been a problem with people taking more than they need. Irrespective of whether someone grabs a single pear or a bag full of potatoes and artichokes, there is more than enough produce to go around every year.
102.5 The Bone

Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
News Talk KIT

5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
natureworldnews.com

Frontal System to End Warm and Dry Conditions in the Pacific Northwest [NWS]

A frontal system will make its way to the Pacific Northwest, bring relatively colder temperatures once again, according to US weather authorities. Rainfall will develop over parts the region, from the Northwest and into the Northern Rockies earlier part of the upcoming week. Mixed precipitation is also possible in higher...
The Associated Press

Locals try to save threatened, traditional 'Mexican caviar'

CHIMALHUACAN, Mexico (AP) — In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. Caviar is typically associated sturgeons swimming the Caspian Sea, but the Mexican version is made from the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the “bird fly,” because birds like to eat it. Similar bugs are often known as “water boatmen” in English, because of the way they seem to row in ponds and streams. The bug, which only occasionally surfaces before diving again in a trail of bubbles, would not look like food to most, but it was once important to the people of the Valley of Mexico. For Juan Hernández, a farmer from San Cristóbal Nezquipayac, cultivating and collecting the tiny insect eggs known as “ahuautle” -- meaning water amaranth in Nahua -- is a way of life.
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Robins Go In The Winter?

Robins are unique birds with beautiful feathers. Despite their differences in colors, bluebirds and robins are closely related. These lovely birds sing and fly, captivating us with every dip. We commonly spot them during summer and spring, but what about winter?. American robins are gorgeous birds, and although they share...
BBC

Rare woodpecker returns to Dorset 'due to organic farming'

A woodpecker that was thought to have almost died out locally has been spotted on a farm and experts believe it is due to organic farming practices. The lesser spotted woodpecker was seen at Hollis Mead Organic Dairy Farm in Corscombe by the Dorset Wildlife Trust (DWT) during a regular survey.
Tree Hugger

Blue-Throated Macaws Are Making a Comeback in Bolivia

Once thought to be extinct in the wild, more than 100 colorful blue-throated macaws have hatched over the past few years in nesting boxes in Bolivia. Rainforest Trust has been working with local partners to protect and expand the habitat of these critically endangered distinctive birds. “Blue-throated macaws are unique,...
Wichita Eagle

Charming house lists in California, but Zillow Gone Wild zeroes in on just one thing

Over the past few years, people – and the market – have had an on again/off again, love/hate relationship with cryptocurrency, which is a form of digital payment that’s created using encryption algorithms. While lately, the love affair appears to have cooled, a house for sale is turning heads thanks to its, well, vivid ode to the virtual currency.
