Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse
"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks
Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
Extinct Reptile That Roamed Earth When Dinosaurs Did Unearthed in U.S.
Named Opisthiamimus gregori, its fossilized remains were entombed in rocks from a river floodplain dating back to the Late Jurassic in present-day Wyoming.
Spotted Lanternflies Are Feasting on U.S. Grapevines and Putting Vineyards at Risk
Fiore Winery in Maryland is among those experiencing the insect's destructive effects. The winery's owner says he has already lost about 50% of production this year because of the lanternflies. Researchers say they have made their way across the country by clinging to the wheel wells of cars and hopping...
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
5 out-of-towner birds you might suddenly see in your Michigan backyard this month
Changing leaves and falling temperatures aren’t the only signs that autumn is officially here. Pay attention, and in the month of October you may see new birds in your backyard — at your feeders, or foraging for insects in nearby trees and shrubs — as the continuation of fall migration has more birds on the move.
Upworthy
These 'edible cities' turned parks into orchards where people are free to pick whatever they need
In the city of Andernach, Germany, anyone who lives or happens to be in the town of 30,000 people is encouraged to pluck and take whatever they want from the fruiting trees and bushes in the town center. The town, which sits in the Rhine River Valley, is among the growing number of "edible cities" across the globe. Speaking to The Washington Post, organizers revealed that since launching the initiative in 2010, there has never been a problem with people taking more than they need. Irrespective of whether someone grabs a single pear or a bag full of potatoes and artichokes, there is more than enough produce to go around every year.
Scientists Discover Tallest Tree Found in Amazon After Two-Week Trek Through Jungle
Scientists have officially discovered the world’s tallest tree after three years of preparation, five trips, and a two-week trip through the dense Amazon rainforest. The lofty creature climbs as high as a 25-story building. The behemoth of a tree, whose top protrudes out high above the canopy in the...
Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
natureworldnews.com
Frontal System to End Warm and Dry Conditions in the Pacific Northwest [NWS]
A frontal system will make its way to the Pacific Northwest, bring relatively colder temperatures once again, according to US weather authorities. Rainfall will develop over parts the region, from the Northwest and into the Northern Rockies earlier part of the upcoming week. Mixed precipitation is also possible in higher...
Locals try to save threatened, traditional 'Mexican caviar'
CHIMALHUACAN, Mexico (AP) — In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. Caviar is typically associated sturgeons swimming the Caspian Sea, but the Mexican version is made from the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the “bird fly,” because birds like to eat it. Similar bugs are often known as “water boatmen” in English, because of the way they seem to row in ponds and streams. The bug, which only occasionally surfaces before diving again in a trail of bubbles, would not look like food to most, but it was once important to the people of the Valley of Mexico. For Juan Hernández, a farmer from San Cristóbal Nezquipayac, cultivating and collecting the tiny insect eggs known as “ahuautle” -- meaning water amaranth in Nahua -- is a way of life.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Robins Go In The Winter?
Robins are unique birds with beautiful feathers. Despite their differences in colors, bluebirds and robins are closely related. These lovely birds sing and fly, captivating us with every dip. We commonly spot them during summer and spring, but what about winter?. American robins are gorgeous birds, and although they share...
BBC
Rare woodpecker returns to Dorset 'due to organic farming'
A woodpecker that was thought to have almost died out locally has been spotted on a farm and experts believe it is due to organic farming practices. The lesser spotted woodpecker was seen at Hollis Mead Organic Dairy Farm in Corscombe by the Dorset Wildlife Trust (DWT) during a regular survey.
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
There are 20 quadrillion ants on the planet, and they weigh more than all wild mammals and birds combined
There are 20 quadrillion ants on the planet, according to a new estimate made by researchers at the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg in Germany, New Scientist has reported. Prior to this, estimates of their numbers were "essentially educated guesses" from scientists. So, the researchers put together data from...
Tree Hugger
Blue-Throated Macaws Are Making a Comeback in Bolivia
Once thought to be extinct in the wild, more than 100 colorful blue-throated macaws have hatched over the past few years in nesting boxes in Bolivia. Rainforest Trust has been working with local partners to protect and expand the habitat of these critically endangered distinctive birds. “Blue-throated macaws are unique,...
Wichita Eagle
Charming house lists in California, but Zillow Gone Wild zeroes in on just one thing
Over the past few years, people – and the market – have had an on again/off again, love/hate relationship with cryptocurrency, which is a form of digital payment that’s created using encryption algorithms. While lately, the love affair appears to have cooled, a house for sale is turning heads thanks to its, well, vivid ode to the virtual currency.
Herald & Review
Beautiful twin owls released back into the Spanish wilds
After being born in captivity and trained to survive, these twins are flying free. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
