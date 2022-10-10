Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 500 block East Essex Drive, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of a protective order violation. 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 4900 block West US 30 and North CR 500W, Warsaw. Brette B. Stamper...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
Patricia Majewski — PENDING
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Olean M. Sheets
Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
Warsaw Man Accused Of Battering, Raping Woman
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested on six felony charges after allegedly battering and threatening to kill a woman while in possession of a rifle. Drew Adym Streeter, 36, Warsaw, is charged with rape, a level 1 felony; confinement, a level 3 felony; intimidation and battery, both level 5 felonies; and strangulation and pointing a firearm, both level 6 felonies.
Pension Concern Voiced At Merit Board Meeting
WARSAW — A concern related to officers’ pensions was brought up at the Wednesday, Oct. 12, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office 1st Sgt. Chris McKeand mentioned the issue. “We had an incident earlier this week where the widow of a deceased...
Danny Damron — PENDING
Danny Damron, 73, Warsaw, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Scott Sleighter — UPDATED
Scott Sleighter, 97, Pierceton, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Scott was born Sept.13, 1925, in Warsaw, the son of the late Moody and Lillian (Bowen) Sleighter. He graduated from Pierceton High School with the Class of ’44. On Aug. 29, 1948, Scott married Norma Jean Sleighter, who preceded him in death July 22, 1995, after 46 years of marriage. Scott was in the LP gas business for over 20 years. He enjoyed a lifetime of camping, and after retirement, assisted in managing the Pike Lake Campground. Scott was a member of the Pierceton Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the church choir for many years; he also served on the Pierceton Volunteer Fire Dept. for 43 years.
Marjorie Ellen Troutman
Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
Janet L. Murphy — UPDATED
Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Janet was born April 9, 1957, in Warsaw, the daughter of Ivan and Glenna (Witmer) Werstler. She was united in marriage to Michael L. Murphy on Jan. 15, 1977, in Warsaw. He preceded her in death July 1, 1997.
Barbara Sue Knisely
Barbara Sue Knisely, 79, Churubusco, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born March 31, 1943. On April 20, 1966, she married Orville Lynn Knisely, who survives her. She is also survived by two children, Julia (Michael) George, Pandora, Ohio and Jason (Liane Lundquist-Minier) Knisely,...
Warsaw Parks Inviting Food Vendors To Apply For Major Shows
WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks & Recreation Department recently announced that profit and not-for-profit food vendor applications for 2023 will open at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Below are the dates for the concerts/events for 2023:. Classic Rock Concert — June 16, 2023. Blues and BBQ —...
David Foyle England Jr.
David Foyle England Jr., 67, Fort Wayne, formerly of Wabash, died at 11:09 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 24, 1955. He is survived by three sons, David (Christy) England III, Wabash, Austin (Brianna) England and Brandon (Sophie Tippmann) England, both of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Patricia (Donald) Frost, Suwanee, Ga.
Elkhart Man Arrested After Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — An Elkhart man was arrested on multiple charges after his infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. In the first case, Kenyon Dwight Harris, 36, 2523 Eddy St., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony. He is also charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; neglect of a dependent, a level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a class A misdemeanor, in a second case.
Silver Lake Makes Donation After Pitch From Animal Welfare League
SILVER LAKE – Number 13 proved lucky for John Lantz. Lantz, board president for Animal Welfare League, has been making presentations to town councils and groups – and anyone who will listen – about the group’s strengths and needs. A presentation, including a video, with the Silver Lake Town Council Wednesday night, Oct. 12, marked the 13th community conversation.
Milford Planning For 50 New Homes In 2023
At the Tuesday, Oct. 11, meeting of Milford Town Council, Greg Fitzloff, business development partner with Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation, updated members on efforts to bring 50 new homes to a property set to be annexed into the town after Nov. 30. The plan is part of a workforce housing...
Grants Support Organizations’ Work With Children
KENDALLVILLE, IN — The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation located in Kendallville, with a mission of fostering economic freedom through education, awarded more than $1.7 million in grants to 14 youth-serving organizations during its most recent round of grant making. The foundation, started in 1981 by the late...
Anita Gaman Dunlavy — UPDATED
Anita Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 18, 1934. She married Thom D. Dunlavy; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Shawn (Julie Foust), Delphos, Ohio and Drew (Sheri), Fort...
Don’t Forget Christmas Bucks Are Coming
MILFORD — There is still time for merchants to participate in the annual Christmas Bucks promotion, sponsored by ‘the PAPER’ and Shopping Guide News of Fulton County. This year ‘the PAPER’ will be giving away $3,000 in Christmas Bucks to be spent at participating merchants. Make sure you’re one of those merchants by contacting your sales representative, Carl Lauster at (574) 269-2932 or Susan Stump at (574) 612-0128. The deadline for signing up to be a Christmas Bucks advertiser is Oct. 18.
Bremen Man Drowns After Kite Surfing On Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY — A Bremen man died Monday, Oct. 10, after a weekend incident off Lake Michigan while he was kite surfing. Indiana conservation officers are investigating the incident on Lake Michigan. At 5:23 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8, LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a 911 call about...
