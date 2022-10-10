Read full article on original website
Joseph Clinton Burgess II
3d ago
i know quite a few Black coworkers that are way smarter that what Abrams thinks they are. they will well ya didnt vote for her the first time and damn sure aint this time
Reply(6)
34
Anna Scott
3d ago
she will not won the election cuz she's a lost cause for Georgia and I'm one of the Georgia ppl will not vote for her I voted for red 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲❤️
Reply(4)
42
Sam Huston
3d ago
I want to know what do the black voters think she is going to do for them. she is in this for herself, not to make anyone's life better.
Reply(5)
25
Related
Jill Biden to join Stacey Abrams for Georgia event
First lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at a political event with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Friday, the first lady’s office announced. The event will take place in Atlanta and follow the first lady’s visit with service members at Georgia’s Fort Benning. The relationship...
New AJC/UGA poll shows Warnock-Walker in tight race, Kemp building lead over Abrams
ATLANTA — A new poll out this morning shows Gov. Brian Kemp with a significant lead over Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. It also shows a tight race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker. The poll was started before new allegations surfaced against Walker. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Some Georgia candidates expected to be no-shows when series of debates kick off
ATLANTA — A series of debates will take place starting Sunday as the Atlanta Press Club series kicks off. But among them, it appears, will be some notable no-shows. In politics, debates are traditional. They are not required, especially for candidates who might think they can win without them.
Early voting in Georgia starts Monday; two key races getting national attention
Georgia residents can soon make their voices heard as they head to the polls. Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 17, and goes through Nov. 4, with Saturday voting taking place on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. To find early voting information, including locations and times, visit https://sos.ga.gov/advanced-voting-location-information. The ballot includes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
defendernetwork.com
Stacey Abrams: ‘Give People a Reason to Vote’
Stacey Abrams recently shared her plans if elected as the Georgia governor this November and challenges facing Black voters during a Q&A session recently hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists Political Journalism Task Force. “People don’t live one-dimensional lives,” Abrams said. “They don’t get to choose between being...
Gov. Brian Kemp confident during campaign stop in rural Butler, but warns supporters of complacency
BUTLER, GA. (WRBL) — Gov. Brian Kemp made a quick campaign stop in Butler first thing Tuesday morning. Kemp was in his element in rural Taylor County. He was among friends like longtime Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson, the first to greet him when Kemp got off his campaign bus. The backdrop for the governor […]
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs...
RELATED PEOPLE
Challenger maintains funding edge in Georgia superintendent’s race
Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy leads Republican incumbent Richard Woods in campaign fundraising.
Georgia news organizations, including the AJC, collaborate on 2022 voters’ poll
More than a hundred Georgia news organizations have joined to release a poll of the state’s likely voters, a new initiat...
MSNBC
Joe: Walker ran right to the scandal, told story that made no sense
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday told a story on the stump about a bull ditching three cows, and the Morning Joe panel discuses Walker's remarks and the support from Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and Rick Scott.Oct. 12, 2022.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
Abrams dismisses concerns about lack of support from Black voters
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday dismissed concerns that she was lacking the support Black voters in her state, calling it a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout.”. Speaking to “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, Abrams insisted she is polling well...
NBC News
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
BET
Missouri State NAACP Urges ‘no’ Vote On Marijuana Legalization
The Missouri NAACP, breaking with chapters in the St. Louis area, is asking voters to reject a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Amendment 3 would give the first “comprehensive” marijuana business licenses to existing medical marijuana companies. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
thewestsidegazette.com
GA Senate candidate Herschel Walker grants Rolling Out Exclusive to Address Attacks on Ads and Alleged Republican Manipulation
Walker’s three-part cover interview with Rolling Out senior editor Christal Jordan addresses the belief that he is being used as a pawn for the Republican Party, his publicized history of domestic violence and his allegiance to law enforcement in the face of repeat violence against Blacks by the police.
Comments / 128