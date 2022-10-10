ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments

Joseph Clinton Burgess II
3d ago

i know quite a few Black coworkers that are way smarter that what Abrams thinks they are. they will well ya didnt vote for her the first time and damn sure aint this time

Anna Scott
3d ago

she will not won the election cuz she's a lost cause for Georgia and I'm one of the Georgia ppl will not vote for her I voted for red 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲❤️

Sam Huston
3d ago

I want to know what do the black voters think she is going to do for them. she is in this for herself, not to make anyone's life better.

The Hill

Jill Biden to join Stacey Abrams for Georgia event

First lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at a political event with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Friday, the first lady’s office announced. The event will take place in Atlanta and follow the first lady’s visit with service members at Georgia’s Fort Benning. The relationship...
fox5atlanta.com

Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
defendernetwork.com

Stacey Abrams: ‘Give People a Reason to Vote’

Stacey Abrams recently shared her plans if elected as the Georgia governor this November and challenges facing Black voters during a Q&A session recently hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists Political Journalism Task Force. “People don’t live one-dimensional lives,” Abrams said. “They don’t get to choose between being...
News4Jax.com

Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?

Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
The Hill

Abrams dismisses concerns about lack of support from Black voters

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday dismissed concerns that she was lacking the support Black voters in her state, calling it a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout.”. Speaking to “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, Abrams insisted she is polling well...
BET

Missouri State NAACP Urges ‘no’ Vote On Marijuana Legalization

The Missouri NAACP, breaking with chapters in the St. Louis area, is asking voters to reject a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Amendment 3 would give the first “comprehensive” marijuana business licenses to existing medical marijuana companies. According to...
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
