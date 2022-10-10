ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, South SR 15, south of South Rosewood Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Raul Quintana, 30, East Rochester Street, Akron. Quintana was traveling north on South SR 15 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $2,500.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police say attempted abduction in Niles is unfounded

NILES, Mich. - Niles Police determined the attempted child abduction reported on October 3 is unfounded. According to investigators, the incident did not take place as reported by the victim. On October 3, the 9-year-old victim said a man wearing a ski mask and driving a red Ford pickup truck...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
NILES, MI
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man Accused Of Battering, Raping Woman

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested on six felony charges after allegedly battering and threatening to kill a woman while in possession of a rifle. Drew Adym Streeter, 36, Warsaw, is charged with rape, a level 1 felony; confinement, a level 3 felony; intimidation and battery, both level 5 felonies; and strangulation and pointing a firearm, both level 6 felonies.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

South Whitley Man Seriously Injured In Crash

WHITLEY COUNTY — A South Whitley man was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11. According to an Indiana State Police press release, at approximately 10 a.m., numerous police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SR 9 and SR 14, south of Columbia City.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating

A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating criminal mischief incident

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a criminal mischief incident that happened on September 18. If you recognize this person or have any other information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fulton County’s Most Wanted

FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elkhart Man Arrested After Child Tests Positive For Drugs

WARSAW — An Elkhart man was arrested on multiple charges after his infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. In the first case, Kenyon Dwight Harris, 36, 2523 Eddy St., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony. He is also charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; neglect of a dependent, a level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a class A misdemeanor, in a second case.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
MISHAWAKA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: One shot in gas station parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was shot in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of S. Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim then ran across the street to the Cash America...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Patricia Majewski — PENDING

Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Olean M. Sheets

Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wtvbam.com

Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
ANGOLA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Winamac Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Knife

ROCHESTER — A Winamac man was recently arrested after allegedly using a knife to injure a woman while preventing her from calling 911. Jeremiah J. Johnson, 40, Winamac, is charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony; and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, strangulation, and residential entry, all level 6 felonies.
WINAMAC, IN

