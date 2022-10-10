Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, South SR 15, south of South Rosewood Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Raul Quintana, 30, East Rochester Street, Akron. Quintana was traveling north on South SR 15 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $2,500.
abc57.com
Police say attempted abduction in Niles is unfounded
NILES, Mich. - Niles Police determined the attempted child abduction reported on October 3 is unfounded. According to investigators, the incident did not take place as reported by the victim. On October 3, the 9-year-old victim said a man wearing a ski mask and driving a red Ford pickup truck...
WNDU
Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
wtvbam.com
Three injured in Wednesday Amish buggy crash, BCSD investigating
KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three occupants of an Amish buggy were injured late Wednesday afternoon when a 2016 BMW hit their buggy from behind on Copeland Road west of Legg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 5:16 p.m. when the BMV driven...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Accused Of Battering, Raping Woman
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested on six felony charges after allegedly battering and threatening to kill a woman while in possession of a rifle. Drew Adym Streeter, 36, Warsaw, is charged with rape, a level 1 felony; confinement, a level 3 felony; intimidation and battery, both level 5 felonies; and strangulation and pointing a firearm, both level 6 felonies.
inkfreenews.com
South Whitley Man Seriously Injured In Crash
WHITLEY COUNTY — A South Whitley man was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11. According to an Indiana State Police press release, at approximately 10 a.m., numerous police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SR 9 and SR 14, south of Columbia City.
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating
A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating criminal mischief incident
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a criminal mischief incident that happened on September 18. If you recognize this person or have any other information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at...
22 WSBT
Man stabbed in Elkhart homeless encampment, residents worry about being removed
Elkhart, Ind. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing at an Elkhart homeless encampment. The victim had stab wounds to his shoulder and arm and was shot in the back of the head with a pellet gun. A woman who lives in the...
abc57.com
Woman, two children injured when car strikes cow crossing CR 46
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman and two children were injured when their vehicle struck a cow crossing CR 46 Monday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the Saturn was traveling westbound on CR 46 just east of CR7 when it struck a cow crossing CR 46.
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County’s Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
inkfreenews.com
Elkhart Man Arrested After Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — An Elkhart man was arrested on multiple charges after his infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. In the first case, Kenyon Dwight Harris, 36, 2523 Eddy St., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony. He is also charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; neglect of a dependent, a level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a class A misdemeanor, in a second case.
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: One shot in gas station parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was shot in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of S. Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim then ran across the street to the Cash America...
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Majewski — PENDING
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
abc57.com
Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
inkfreenews.com
Olean M. Sheets
Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
wtvbam.com
Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
inkfreenews.com
Winamac Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Knife
ROCHESTER — A Winamac man was recently arrested after allegedly using a knife to injure a woman while preventing her from calling 911. Jeremiah J. Johnson, 40, Winamac, is charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony; and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, strangulation, and residential entry, all level 6 felonies.
