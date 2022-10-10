Read full article on original website
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad. Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season. Irvin most...
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Denver Broncos Announce Official Week 6 Decision On Quarterback Russell Wilson
Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for ...
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll's Surprising Admission
Geno Smith is one of the best stories of the early 2022 season. It feels like ages ago that he battled Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting spot this summer. It's safe to say Pete Carroll isn't making a quarterback change anytime soon. However, he still went out of his way to praise his backup.
Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.
HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Agent's Take: Russell Wilson and other offseason acquisitions who have not lived up to expectations
New veteran acquisitions, either by trade or signed as free agents, paying dividends were highlighted last week. The opposite end of the spectrum gets the focus this time around. Several veteran newcomers who aren't living up to expectations have been identified. Contribution, availability, salary and draft capital to acquire were...
Time to Schein: Cooper Rush is Great, But This is Dak Prescott's Team!
Adam Schein discusses comments from Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy regarding Cooper Rush being the starting quarterback for the Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.
Seahawks have 7 DNPs in first injury report of Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks held their first practice of Week 6 as they prepare for the Arizona Cardinals and released their first injury report of the week. They had seven players who did not participate. The details of the injury report are below. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess...
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) limited on Thursday
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was added to the injury report with a hamstring issue on Thursday and logged a limited practice. A midweek addition with a hamstring is never a good sign. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Seahawks game time may change for Mariners
SEATTLE -- The start time for the Seahawks' home game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field could change depending on what happens with their next-door neighbors, the Seattle Mariners. The NFL announced Wednesday that kickoff of Seahawks-Cardinals will move back to 2:30 p.m. PT if the Mariners host...
