Seattle, WA

The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad. Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season. Irvin most...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll's Surprising Admission

Geno Smith is one of the best stories of the early 2022 season. It feels like ages ago that he battled Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting spot this summer. It's safe to say Pete Carroll isn't making a quarterback change anytime soon. However, he still went out of his way to praise his backup.
SEATTLE, WA
KHOU

Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.

HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) limited on Thursday

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was added to the injury report with a hamstring issue on Thursday and logged a limited practice. A midweek addition with a hamstring is never a good sign. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Seahawks game time may change for Mariners

SEATTLE -- The start time for the Seahawks' home game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field could change depending on what happens with their next-door neighbors, the Seattle Mariners. The NFL announced Wednesday that kickoff of Seahawks-Cardinals will move back to 2:30 p.m. PT if the Mariners host...
SEATTLE, WA

