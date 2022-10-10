Read full article on original website
Related
dmagazine.com
State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/12, A Musical Break
One of the best things about the State Fair of Texas (besides the food, the rides, and the pig races) is the live music. Catch big acts, or newer up-and-coming acts on one of three stages every day of the fair. Photographer Jason Janik captured musician Tomea during a break between sets on the Bud Light Stage, with that landmark Cotton Bowl reflected in her shades.
dmagazine.com
The Texas Economic Model Is Wrestling With New Challenges
Texas went into the COVID-19 crisis a leader among states in economic growth and job creation. The latest data say the state’s coming out of the pandemic the same way. Over the past 12 months, for example, it ranked second to California in adding jobs and second to Nevada in percent gain in employment.
Comments / 0