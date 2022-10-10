One of the best things about the State Fair of Texas (besides the food, the rides, and the pig races) is the live music. Catch big acts, or newer up-and-coming acts on one of three stages every day of the fair. Photographer Jason Janik captured musician Tomea during a break between sets on the Bud Light Stage, with that landmark Cotton Bowl reflected in her shades.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO