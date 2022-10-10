ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ Andy Reid had the ultimate response to being asked about atrocious penalty

Yes, by now we all know about the refs almost throwing the game away for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Yes, it was awful. It was one of the worst calls I have ever seen, and everyone else on Twitter. Even Raiders fans know it was not roughing the passer, and Chris Jones had a clean strip sack with the fumble recovered.
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
iheart.com

Video Shows Davante Adams Shoving Production Crew Member After 'MNF' Loss

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams "is facing NFL discipline" and "potentially even a suspension" in relation to the incident in which he shoved a Monday Night Football production crew member following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. "The league is...
FanSided

Podcast: In the aftermath of Chiefs vs Raiders

Hosts Sterling Holmes and Matt Conner weigh in on Victory Tuesday following the Chiefs close win over the visiting Raiders on Monday Night Football. It was a wild night, but the only thing that matters in the National Football League is whether a team win or loses. No one will be calling for style points either way at the end of the season.
Yardbarker

4 Winners, 4 Losers From Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders took a tough loss in Kansas City on Monday night in a game they probably should have won. Las Vegas looked like the better team most of the night, but even good teams can’t keep the Chiefs under wraps for an entire game. Plenty of players did well, some not so well. So, who balled out, and who needs to be called out?
Outsider.com

Monday Night Football Fans Can’t Believe There’s No ManningCast for Chiefs-Raiders

What, no ManningCast for Monday Night Football. Please, ESPN, say this is a mistake. That’s basically the collective reaction of social media as they flipped on the television or favorite streaming app to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football. The Manning Bros — Peyton and Eli — aren’t doing their popular NFL show as part of the football simulcast. Instead, it’s all Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.
Yardbarker

Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
The Spun

Look: Fans Have 1 Complaint About Tonight's MNF Broadcast

Disgruntled fans realized something is missing on Monday Night Football. To the audience's dismay, there's no "ManningCast" for the Week 5 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Viewers don't have the option of watching the ESPN2 telecast instead of the ESPN broadcast. Many fans would rather...
