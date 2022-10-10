West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) returns to Morgantown for their third Thursday night game of the year, but their first at home game on Thursday night since 2018. That game? A 58-14 win over Baylor, which just so happens to be the team coming to play the Mountaineers this time around. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO