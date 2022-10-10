ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Willie Martinez discusses Vols' CBs, matchup with Alabama on 'Vol Calls'

Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' defensive backs five games into the season and preview their showdown with rival Alabama. Sixth-ranked Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will take on the No. 3 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium, and the game will be televised nationally on CBS.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Football
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Sports
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits

The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Swarmcast: Instant Reaction to Brian Ferentz's intense mid-season press conference

It has been a frustrating season for the Iowa offense. On Wednesday, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media for an intense line of questioning. The Hawkeyes coordinator talked about why he won't make a change at quarterback, what are the steps they can immediately take to become a decent offense and much, much more. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock analyze the press conference, what's needed for Iowa, their reaction and a lot more in this loaded Swarmcast.
IOWA CITY, IA
GoVols247 Podcast: Is this really gonna happen?

Looking for a discussion on whether Tennessee can actually win a Third Saturday in October game for the first time in 15 years?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio), Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss some matchups and pertinent personnel updates from both sides heading into Saturday’s showdown between third-ranked Alabama and sixth-ranked Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Experts make their picks for WVU-Baylor

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) returns to Morgantown for their third Thursday night game of the year, but their first at home game on Thursday night since 2018. That game? A 58-14 win over Baylor, which just so happens to be the team coming to play the Mountaineers this time around. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
MORGANTOWN, WV
DL Brian Simms commits to Cincinnati

An official visit last weekend to Cincinnati gave defensive lineman Brian Simms III a strong feeling about the program, and a conversation about his intended major pushed him over the top. So a day after pulling back his commitment to Boston College, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect at Baltimore St. Frances...
CINCINNATI, OH
No Blackshirts talk; Busch focused on lining up and playing fast – and together

Nebraska's defense has found some answers in the last two games but that doesn't mean blackshirts are about to be spotted anytime soon. It seems to not be an overly pressing matter for Husker defensive coordinator Bill Busch right now as he prepared for a Purdue offense he believes will present "a monumental battle" for his guys on Saturday night.
LINCOLN, NE

