247Sports
WATCH: Assistant Steve Spurrier Jr. expecting more from his position group
Concerning his position group, Mississippi State outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. has witnessed several positive steps. Each week it seems that a different guy emerges depending on the game plan at hand. However, Spurrier believes there's a lot left to prove with his bunch. After Wednesday's practice session, he...
247Sports
4-star Sadiq headlines biggest move among Oregon commits in latest ranking update
Three Oregon football commits in the 2023 class have been included in the Top 100 of the updated 247Sports Recruiting Rankings, released by the network Wednesday. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore and five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey remained in the Top 15 nationally, while a new name emerged in the Top 100.
247Sports
Can the Vols sway Samuel M'Pemba away from Georgia? | Recruiting 247
Ryan Callahan from GoVols247 talks about 4-star Edge Rusher Samuel M'pemba's visit to Knoxville this weekend and can Tennessee pull him away from Georgia?
247Sports
Willie Martinez discusses Vols' CBs, matchup with Alabama on 'Vol Calls'
Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' defensive backs five games into the season and preview their showdown with rival Alabama. Sixth-ranked Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will take on the No. 3 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium, and the game will be televised nationally on CBS.
247Sports
Ask the Insider: Stanford at Notre Dame Q&A Preview
To get the latest insight into this week's opponent, Cardinal247.com asks 247Sports' IrishIllustrated.com reporter Tim O'Malley about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
247Sports
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits
The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
247Sports
Swarmcast: Instant Reaction to Brian Ferentz's intense mid-season press conference
It has been a frustrating season for the Iowa offense. On Wednesday, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media for an intense line of questioning. The Hawkeyes coordinator talked about why he won't make a change at quarterback, what are the steps they can immediately take to become a decent offense and much, much more. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock analyze the press conference, what's needed for Iowa, their reaction and a lot more in this loaded Swarmcast.
247Sports
GoVols247 Podcast: Is this really gonna happen?
Looking for a discussion on whether Tennessee can actually win a Third Saturday in October game for the first time in 15 years?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio), Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss some matchups and pertinent personnel updates from both sides heading into Saturday’s showdown between third-ranked Alabama and sixth-ranked Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
247Sports
Late Kick: Don't sleep on the Oregon Ducks
In this excerpt of Late Kick, Josh Pate says don't overlook Oregon because of their blowout loss to Georgia.
247Sports
Dam Podcast: Previewing Oregon State vs Washington State with Jamey Vinnick
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Thursday, October 13th at 6:30 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
247Sports
Experts make their picks for WVU-Baylor
West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) returns to Morgantown for their third Thursday night game of the year, but their first at home game on Thursday night since 2018. That game? A 58-14 win over Baylor, which just so happens to be the team coming to play the Mountaineers this time around. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
247Sports
DL Brian Simms commits to Cincinnati
An official visit last weekend to Cincinnati gave defensive lineman Brian Simms III a strong feeling about the program, and a conversation about his intended major pushed him over the top. So a day after pulling back his commitment to Boston College, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect at Baltimore St. Frances...
247Sports
No Blackshirts talk; Busch focused on lining up and playing fast – and together
Nebraska's defense has found some answers in the last two games but that doesn't mean blackshirts are about to be spotted anytime soon. It seems to not be an overly pressing matter for Husker defensive coordinator Bill Busch right now as he prepared for a Purdue offense he believes will present "a monumental battle" for his guys on Saturday night.
247Sports
Bryce Young update: Saban shares latest Thursday before Tennessee game
Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided what is likely to be his final update on quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) before the Crimson Tide takes on No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. “Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said Thursday night on his radio show. “I think it comes down to...
