See Reunited ‘Veep’ and ‘The West Wing’ Casts Come Together for Livestream Benefit

The casts of Veep and The West Wing , two of Rolling Stone ’s 100 Best TV Shows of All Time , reunited virtually for a livestream crossover event Sunday to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

“The ultimate team-up!” Veep showrunner David Mandel tweeted Sunday to announce the event. “It’s like Avengers: Infinity War but in real life!”

“Are you on Team Veep or West Wing? For one night only, you don’t have to choose,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted when the event was announced. “I’m ecstatic to announce both casts are coming together to help @WisDems win critical races up-and-down the ballot in the must-win state of Wisconsin.”

Both The West Wing and Veep casts reunited (albeit separately) in the lead-up to the presidential election in 2020: The former recreated the Season 3 episode “The Hartsfield’s Landing” for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, while the latter reunited virtually a year after the series’ final episode also to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Post-Election Day, the Veep crew gathered virtually for a table read supporting America Votes.

Among the Veepers and West Wingers taking part in Sunday’s event were Dreyfus, Gary Cole, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Timothy Simons, and Matt Walsh (in the Veep corner); and Bradley Whitford, Martin Sheen, Richard Schiff, Allison Janney, Mary McCormack, Janel Maloney, and Melissa Fitzgerald from TWW .