California State

KPBS

San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season

It’s mid-October, and cold and flu season is bearing down on San Diego residents. The past couple of years have been mild for colds and flus, thanks in part to social distancing and mask wearing to protect against COVID-19. But, now, many of those precautions have gone by the wayside.
Voiceof San Diego

Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea

Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan

San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
fox5sandiego.com

A day in the life of an ER Doctor

Ashley takes you to Palomar Health in Escondido to see what it’s like to lead the Emergency Room Department. Doctors Jordan Cohen and Molly Brady share what it’s like to work in a fast-paced stressful environment. They also explain how they rely on compassion and strong values to make people feel comfortable during what could be one of the scariest moments of their lives. Dr. Brady all shares a quick “Do and Don’t Guide” to make your future trips to the hospital less stressful.
KPBS

Housing allowance increased for military families

San Diego military families are getting some relief from the housing market because the Department of Defense is increasing the Basic Allowance for Housing. In other news, with the Santa Ana season about to hit its peak in California, the state’s attorney general is leading an effort to assess wildfire risk for new developments. Plus, we explain some of the local and statewide propositions on your ballot.
