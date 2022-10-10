Ashley takes you to Palomar Health in Escondido to see what it’s like to lead the Emergency Room Department. Doctors Jordan Cohen and Molly Brady share what it’s like to work in a fast-paced stressful environment. They also explain how they rely on compassion and strong values to make people feel comfortable during what could be one of the scariest moments of their lives. Dr. Brady all shares a quick “Do and Don’t Guide” to make your future trips to the hospital less stressful.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO