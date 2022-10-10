Read full article on original website
Related
Nearly 400 Del Norte High students out sick this week
Del Norte High School has reported that almost 400 students were absent on Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold and flu-like symptoms, according to a Poway Unified School District spokeswoman.
More than 1,000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School. About 400 students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday and Thursday due to...
Regional task force set to tackle homelessness in countywide action plan
San Diego County’s regional task force on homelessness has released a plan aimed at adding more than 800 shelter beds. It’s a broad and comprehensive strategy directed at the city of San Diego, north, east and south counties.
Parents, students warned of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ ahead of Halloween
County leaders are teaming up once again to educate the community about preventing fentanyl overdoes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPBS
San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season
It’s mid-October, and cold and flu season is bearing down on San Diego residents. The past couple of years have been mild for colds and flus, thanks in part to social distancing and mask wearing to protect against COVID-19. But, now, many of those precautions have gone by the wayside.
KPBS
County supervisors approve required fentanyl education, Narcan distribution at schools
Fentanyl and its dangers for young San Diegans are top of mind for some local leaders. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us about a new initiative to teach kids about the hazards of the drug and to keep them safe. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a...
18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
Respiratory outbreak suspected at Patrick Henry High School
San Diego County Public Health is investigating a suspected outbreak among students at the Patrick Henry High School of respiratory and flu-like symptoms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voiceof San Diego
Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea
Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
Voiceof San Diego
San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan
San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
fox5sandiego.com
A day in the life of an ER Doctor
Ashley takes you to Palomar Health in Escondido to see what it’s like to lead the Emergency Room Department. Doctors Jordan Cohen and Molly Brady share what it’s like to work in a fast-paced stressful environment. They also explain how they rely on compassion and strong values to make people feel comfortable during what could be one of the scariest moments of their lives. Dr. Brady all shares a quick “Do and Don’t Guide” to make your future trips to the hospital less stressful.
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home care workers asking for better pay and benefits
San Diego home care workers are demanding higher pay, and are calling on the county to make changes before the end of the year.
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
KPBS
Supervisors approve Behavioral Health Impact Fund, but no money allocated yet
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a policy to establish a new Behavioral Health Impact Fund, intended to award grants for services and infrastructure to expand behavioral health options in the region. The proposal for the fund was introduced by Chairman Nathan Fletcher, and Tuesday's action only...
sdfoundation.org
Chula Vista Community Foundation Announces Grants to address the needs of Children and Families
October 11, 2022 – San Diego, CA – The Chula Vista Community Foundation (CVCF), a regional affiliate of San Diego Foundation, announces the availability of grant funding to programs that address the needs of children and families. In the 2023 cycle, CVCF invites nonprofit organizations to submit project...
Parents protest Halloween drag show flyer
Dozens of parents upset about a flyer that promoted a Halloween event that includes a drag show protested outside the Encinitas Union School District offices Tuesday evening.
KPBS
Housing allowance increased for military families
San Diego military families are getting some relief from the housing market because the Department of Defense is increasing the Basic Allowance for Housing. In other news, with the Santa Ana season about to hit its peak in California, the state’s attorney general is leading an effort to assess wildfire risk for new developments. Plus, we explain some of the local and statewide propositions on your ballot.
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Comments / 0