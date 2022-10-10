ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Golden Buzzer Act Dustin’s Dojo to Appear on ‘AGT: All-Stars’

Dustin’s Dojo, the first act to receive a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent, will be returning to the show for the upcoming spin-off AGT: All-Stars. Their appearance was confirmed on Instagram this week. Dustin’s Dojo to Appear on AGT: All-Stars. Recently, Dustin’s Dojo posted a photo...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Sampson
Person
Dom Brack
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Sofie Dossi
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Rita Ora
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence Passes Away at 23 Years Old

It’s a sad day for American Idol fans everywhere. Season 19 runner up Willie Spence, has reportedly passed away following a car accident in Tennessee. Here’s everything we know. Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At the Age of 23. According to various local sources, American Idol runner up...
TENNESSEE STATE
Decider.com

Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson Break the Internet With Stunning “Breakaway” Duet on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson broke the internet with a special duet of “Breakaway” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The pop singer uses her “Kellyoke” segment to sing covers of popular songs from across the genres – and she’s typically solo. But, on October 11, Clarkson welcomed Smith to the stage to join her and the two harmonized on a rendition of her critically acclaimed single, “Breakaway”. Fans were immediately obsessed – and didn’t even demand Clarkson participate in duets more often – they were just relishing in the epic collaboration. One Twitter user wrote, “I’m feeling vulnerable so I would like...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bgt#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sony Music#Cbbc
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'

The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE“This show has changed my life...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Blake Shelton To Coach ‘The Voice’ Season 23

The time as officially come for The Voice to confirm their upcoming coaches for season 23. After various weeks of guessing, the show’s newest coaches seemingly confirmed their involvement in a series of cryptic Instagram posts. If these posts are true, Kelly Clarkson will return to The Voice alongside Chance The Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

A Sondheim favourite dies, at 96

The death was reported tonight of the Anglo-American actress Angela Lansbury. She appeared in Stephen Sondheim’s first success, Anyone Can Whistle, and later in Gypsy, Sweeney Todd and A Little Night Music. She was never less than terrific.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Cindy Williams Suddenly Quits ‘Laverne and Shirley’

Cindy Williams’ run on Laverne & Shirley came to a seemingly abrupt end in the fall of 1982, when she left the show two episodes into its eighth season. While viewers at home had seen Williams’ Shirley Feeney marry Walter Meeney in the eighth-season premiere (making her Shirley Feeney Meeney), it was a startling development for one-half of the show’s titular duo to depart so suddenly.
CELEBRITIES
startattle.com

Kim Cruse The Voice 2022 Audition “Best Part” Daniel Caesar, Season 22

Kim Cruse performs “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Kim Cruse performs “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R. during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kim Cruse The Voice Audition. Contestant: Kim Cruse. Age: 30. Hometown: Woodville,...
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

Loretta Lynn Made Country Music History With Her 1972 Song, “Rated X”

The late Loretta Lynn – pioneer of country music and FORCE of women’s empowerment. Any conversation of Loretta Lynn’s greatest (and most controversial) moments would be remiss without the mention of her song, “Rated X” which drew attention to the lack of gender equality during the second wave of feminism in the ’60s and ’70s.
MUSIC
wrestlinginc.com

CJ Perry Poses With WWE Star At Black Carpet Movie Premiere

It's the spookiest, sugar-laden time of the year for America and various countries around the world — Halloween season is upon us! And with that season comes a new wave of horror films releasing, including the "final" chapter in the beloved "Halloween" film franchise. "Halloween Ends" releases in theatres and on Peacock streaming services this Friday, October 14, and as is tradition with big Hollywood films, a red — or in this case black — carpet premiere occurred earlier this week. Two familiar faces to the WWE Universe were seen on the carpet decked out in glamorous outfits while posing for pictures: former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and CJ Perry, formerly Lana in WWE.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy