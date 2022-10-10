Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Golden Buzzer Act Dustin’s Dojo to Appear on ‘AGT: All-Stars’
Dustin’s Dojo, the first act to receive a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent, will be returning to the show for the upcoming spin-off AGT: All-Stars. Their appearance was confirmed on Instagram this week. Dustin’s Dojo to Appear on AGT: All-Stars. Recently, Dustin’s Dojo posted a photo...
talentrecap.com
‘Penn and Teller’s Fool Us’ Star Penn Jillette to Guest Judge ‘BGT: The Ultimate Magician’
Britain’s Got Talent returns with the one-off special episode BGT: The Ultimate Magician. The spinoff will feature all the best magical acts going head-to-head with the world’s most talented magicians. Joining the panel of judges as a guest judge, is Penn Jillette, one-half of the famous duo Penn and Teller.
talentrecap.com
Simon Cowell’s Son Eric Is ‘Cigarette Police’ as He Tries to Quit Smoking
Talent show judge and music mogul Simon Cowell is apparently trying to quit smoking, and his longtime friend Sinitta says his 8-year-old son Eric is acting as “cigarette police.” Cowell has tried to cut the habit in the past. Simon Cowell Tries to Quit Smoking with Son’s Help...
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
RELATED PEOPLE
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence Passes Away at 23 Years Old
It’s a sad day for American Idol fans everywhere. Season 19 runner up Willie Spence, has reportedly passed away following a car accident in Tennessee. Here’s everything we know. Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At the Age of 23. According to various local sources, American Idol runner up...
‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Contestant Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed
Three months after “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Nolan Neal died at the age of 41, new details have been released about his death. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office told Page Six that he died from “acute combined drug toxicity.”
Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson Break the Internet With Stunning “Breakaway” Duet on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’
Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson broke the internet with a special duet of “Breakaway” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The pop singer uses her “Kellyoke” segment to sing covers of popular songs from across the genres – and she’s typically solo. But, on October 11, Clarkson welcomed Smith to the stage to join her and the two harmonized on a rendition of her critically acclaimed single, “Breakaway”. Fans were immediately obsessed – and didn’t even demand Clarkson participate in duets more often – they were just relishing in the epic collaboration. One Twitter user wrote, “I’m feeling vulnerable so I would like...
startattle.com
Ansley Burns The Voice 2022 Audition “Unchained Melody” Righteous Brothers, Season 22
Ansley Burns performs “Unchained Melody” by Righteous Brothers, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Ansley Burns performs Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Ansley Burns The Voice Audition. Contestant: Ansley Burns. Age: 15. Hometown: Easley, South Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'
The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE“This show has changed my life...
Blake Shelton, judge on ‘The Voice,’ leaving after 23 seasons
Blake Shelton, the last of the original panel of judges on “The Voice,” will leave the megahit U.S. version of the singing competition show after next season.
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Blake Shelton To Coach ‘The Voice’ Season 23
The time as officially come for The Voice to confirm their upcoming coaches for season 23. After various weeks of guessing, the show’s newest coaches seemingly confirmed their involvement in a series of cryptic Instagram posts. If these posts are true, Kelly Clarkson will return to The Voice alongside Chance The Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton.
Slipped Disc
A Sondheim favourite dies, at 96
The death was reported tonight of the Anglo-American actress Angela Lansbury. She appeared in Stephen Sondheim’s first success, Anyone Can Whistle, and later in Gypsy, Sweeney Todd and A Little Night Music. She was never less than terrific.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talentrecap.com
Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19, Will This Affect ‘American Idol’?
Ryan Seacrest has shared on Instagram that he tested positive for Covid-19. The American Idol host was recently with the rest of the cast in Las Vegas as they began filming for the upcoming Season 21. Could his illness affect the show?. Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19 “I don’t...
40 Years Ago: Cindy Williams Suddenly Quits ‘Laverne and Shirley’
Cindy Williams’ run on Laverne & Shirley came to a seemingly abrupt end in the fall of 1982, when she left the show two episodes into its eighth season. While viewers at home had seen Williams’ Shirley Feeney marry Walter Meeney in the eighth-season premiere (making her Shirley Feeney Meeney), it was a startling development for one-half of the show’s titular duo to depart so suddenly.
Kaley Cuoco's Ordeal Was The 'Most Frightening Time' In 'Big Bang' History: Producer
The "Big Bang Theory" star recalled signing an amputation waiver after a horseback riding accident that landed her in emergency surgery.
startattle.com
Kim Cruse The Voice 2022 Audition “Best Part” Daniel Caesar, Season 22
Kim Cruse performs “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Kim Cruse performs “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R. during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kim Cruse The Voice Audition. Contestant: Kim Cruse. Age: 30. Hometown: Woodville,...
Loretta Lynn Made Country Music History With Her 1972 Song, “Rated X”
The late Loretta Lynn – pioneer of country music and FORCE of women’s empowerment. Any conversation of Loretta Lynn’s greatest (and most controversial) moments would be remiss without the mention of her song, “Rated X” which drew attention to the lack of gender equality during the second wave of feminism in the ’60s and ’70s.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Poses With WWE Star At Black Carpet Movie Premiere
It's the spookiest, sugar-laden time of the year for America and various countries around the world — Halloween season is upon us! And with that season comes a new wave of horror films releasing, including the "final" chapter in the beloved "Halloween" film franchise. "Halloween Ends" releases in theatres and on Peacock streaming services this Friday, October 14, and as is tradition with big Hollywood films, a red — or in this case black — carpet premiere occurred earlier this week. Two familiar faces to the WWE Universe were seen on the carpet decked out in glamorous outfits while posing for pictures: former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and CJ Perry, formerly Lana in WWE.
WWE・
Comments / 0