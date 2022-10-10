Read full article on original website
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars
About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
Cheryl Burke Says She Kicked Ex Matthew Lawrence Out of the House in Message on Self Respect
Watch: Cheryl Burke's TikTok on "Self-Respect" After Matthew Lawrence Divorce. Cheryl Burke is showing herself some R-E-S-P-E-C-T. On the same day her divorce from Matthew Lawrence was finalized, the Dancing With The Stars pro took to social media to share a message about knowing her worth. In a TikTok posted Sept. 19, Cheryl got in on the viral video trend of lip-synching along to a scene from Amazon Prime's anthology series Modern Love.
'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Shares a Sneak Peek of Wedding Planning, Including the First Dance
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert confirmed that they were engaged this past June after dating since 2015. Now, the next step will be the actual wedding and the Emmy-winning choreographer says that plans are underway for medium-sized nuptials. “It’ll be 160 people I think, something...
Mark Ballas Reveals Why he Returned to ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Mark Ballas reveals the real reason he returned to the show this season. Fans of the series were excited to see the dancer return to the ballroom, but many are still curious as to what brought him back. Mark Ballas Returned to Dancing With...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving NBC? Why She’s Been Missing From the ‘Today' Show
If you’re a regular viewer of the Today show, you’ve likely seen Dylan Dreyer on your screen as you enjoy your morning coffee. The meteorologist and co-host of the news program’s third hour has been with Today since 2012. While most people tune in to see Dylan’s...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife
Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage To Jennifer Lopez?
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
‘DWTS’ Recap: A TV Legend Is Eliminated & 3 Frontrunners Dazzle On Bond Night
Dancing With the Stars’ first-ever Bond Night starts off on a sizzling note with a stellar group performance to “Live and Let Die.” The 14 couples will perform dances to iconic songs from the James Bond franchise in celebration of the 60th anniversary of 007 on the silver screen.
Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day
Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
GMA’s Sam Champion shares new health update ahead of DWTS & reveals reason behind ‘painful nerve issue’ in leg
SAM Champion has admitted he was not prepared for the physical toll competing on Dancing with the Stars would have on him. The Good Morning America weatherman has been complaining about his legs hurting him throughout the early weeks of the reality show. And just hours before Monday night's live...
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss
Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.
