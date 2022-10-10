ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL

Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video

The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
talentrecap.com

Charlie Puth Creates Original Beat Out of Mug and Spoon on Live TV

For most people, the essence of a mug when paired with a spoon is to hold a simmering hot coffee. Not for a musical genius like Charlie Puth. Apparently, the pop singer can produce an original beat out of these objects, and we are absolutely impressed. Charlie Puth Makes Cup...
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Alum Jax, Drew Barrymore Recreate Katy Perry hit

TikTok sensation and American Idol alum Jax collaborated with Drew Barrymore on the latter’s daytime talk show. The two teamed up for on-the-spot street performances and a uniquely entertaining rendition of “E.T.,” by Katy Perry. Their Collaboration Is In the Perspective of Barrymore’s Character on E.T.
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
SheKnows

A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!

A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
