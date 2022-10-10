Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
talentrecap.com
Charlie Puth Creates Original Beat Out of Mug and Spoon on Live TV
For most people, the essence of a mug when paired with a spoon is to hold a simmering hot coffee. Not for a musical genius like Charlie Puth. Apparently, the pop singer can produce an original beat out of these objects, and we are absolutely impressed. Charlie Puth Makes Cup...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Alum Jax, Drew Barrymore Recreate Katy Perry hit
TikTok sensation and American Idol alum Jax collaborated with Drew Barrymore on the latter’s daytime talk show. The two teamed up for on-the-spot street performances and a uniquely entertaining rendition of “E.T.,” by Katy Perry. Their Collaboration Is In the Perspective of Barrymore’s Character on E.T.
RELATED PEOPLE
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer Sara James Covers Billie Eilish, Releases New Version of “My Wave”
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous Life
He was a handsome, talented, and successful actor. But he was also an abusive, self-destructive individual who drank too much and eventually killed himself after he murdered his wife.
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
SheKnows
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!
A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Anyone Else Still Traumatized By Carrie Underwood’s “Just a Dream” Music Video?
Why on earth did CMT insist on playing this music video every morning before I went to school?. The one time that breaking down into tears would have been extremely inconvenient. But, seriously, I was traumatized by the “Just a Dream” music video the first time I watched it as...
NFL・
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Comments / 0