News On 6
Wagoner Co. Sheriff's Office Tests Flock Cameras To Help Solve Crime
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is testing cameras that can help fight crime by taking pictures of cars and loading them into a database. Wagoner County is testing 10 tag-reading cameras to see if they help solve more crimes. Other Green Country agencies are already using these cameras to...
Officers finds guns, grenade launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher inside a Tulsa home. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.
‘Never seen anything like it;’ Okmulgee police continue to search for four missing men
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police chief Joe Prentice has offered an update as the search continues for four men who were reported missing earlier this week. Investigators spent much of Thursday gathering video and GPS information. Despite witnesses saying they’ve seen the men around town, none of the sightings...
KTUL
Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Man with child in his arms charged after shooting at officer
A man with addresses in both Roland and Fort Smith is facing multiple felony charges in Sequoyah County District Court after he reportedly shot at a Roland Police officer while holding a small child in his arms. Elbert Fuller was booked into the county detention center on Saturday and charged with with a laundry list of complaints, including shooting with intent to kill, child abuse, placing…
News On 6
Families Organize Search For 4 Men Missing From Okmulgee
The families of the four missing men in Okmulgee are searching on their own for their loved ones after police searches came up empty. Those families spent Thursday afternoon searching a nature preserve near the scrapyard where police spent the prior day searching. Mark Chastain's wife, Jessica, said it's another...
KOCO
OSBI: Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect who fired shots following eastern Oklahoma pursuit
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect who authorities said opened fire following a pursuit Sunday night in eastern Oklahoma. Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a McIntosh County deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said in a news release that the driver stopped but then took off, leading deputies on a pursuit on Highway 69 that continued onto Interstate 40.
Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
News On 6
Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery
The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
Woman Pleads Guilty To Sapulpa Armed Kidnapping
A Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping a Sapulpa woman at knifepoint. Last November, Kimberly Biglow approached the victim who was filling up her truck at a Sapulpa gas station. The woman told Biglow she couldn't give her a ride and thought Biglow went inside. When she got back into...
Bristow woman pleads guilty for kidnapping victim at knifepoint
TULSA, Okla. — A Bristow woman pleaded guilty for kidnapping a woman at knifepoint at a Sapulpa gas station and forcing her to drive to Kellyville, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Kimberly Nichole Biglow, age 44, was convicted of kidnapping in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon...
TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon
Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
Okmulgee Police say man stole “several thousand dollars worth of cigarettes”
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police are looking for a thief who they claim broke into a Casey’s General store Tuesday near 4th Street and Highway 75. They say surveillance video shows a man breaking into the store around 1:40 a.m. Officers say store surveillance video shows a man break through the glass front door by throwing a rock.
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
KTUL
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
