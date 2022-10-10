Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Idaho8.com
Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is sputtering under second-year coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers are 30th in the league in scoring through five games and have dropped four straight heading into a visit by Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in Week 6. Pittsburgh’s wide receivers have yet to catch a touchdown pass and running back Najee Harris is struggling to regain the form he showed as a rookie last season. The Steelers may turn to undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren to take some of Harris’ workload. Warren has been one of the few bright spots for Pittsburgh, which is 1-4 for the first time since 2013.
Idaho8.com
Browns coordinator feeling heat for disappointing defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Coordinator Joe Woods isn’t sleeping much these days. Trying to fix Cleveland’s defense has him working long hours. The Browns defense has veered between dysfunctional and disappointing this season. The problem the past two weeks has been stopping the run as both Atlanta and the Los Angeles Chargers racked up more than 200 yards rushing in victories over Cleveland. Woods is confident he has the right personnel, and has vowed to fix Cleveland’s defensive issues. The Browns did some extra tackling this week while preparing to host the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Tom Brady is putting his money into … pickleball
Tom Brady may or may not have his eye on retirement, but he’s certainly expanding his portfolio of extracurricular interests — this time, putting his cash into pickleball. Last month, the seven-time Super Bowl champion twice hinted that retirement was not too far away, saying he was “close to the end” of his NFL career.
Idaho8.com
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second. Jarrett, Atlanta’s defensive tackle, was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win Sunday. Jarrett and Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho8.com
Bruce Irvin back for another reunion with Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bruce Irvin is back for a second reunion with the Seattle Seahawks. Irvin is nearly 35 years old and he signed to Seattle’s practice squad and could be on the field Sunday when the Seahawks host Arizona. Irvin was Seattle’s first-round pick in 2012. He spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks before moving on. He returned in 2020 but managed just two games before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. Irvin played six games last season for Chicago.
Idaho8.com
Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don’t have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson don’t have much room to run, but they’re also not doing enough with the chances they’re getting, according to their coaches. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen was the latest to demand more out of the Rams’ ball carriers Thursday.
Idaho8.com
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7. The Commanders did just enough to come away with their first win since beating Jacksonville in the opener and handed the Bears (2-4) their third straight loss. Washington caught a huge break when it punted on fourth down at its 36. Jones had trouble tracking the ball, then let it hit off his arms. Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6, and Robinson scored two plays later.
Idaho8.com
Martindale was ready to move after 2021 season with Ravens
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wink Martindale had few regrets after being fired by longtime friend John Harbaugh after a decade with the Ravens in Baltimore, the last four as their defensive coordinator. There was no doubt Martindale said he would miss the area, the people he lived near and those he worked with, especially the players he coached. There was a bond. It’s the same one he has started to form as the New York Giants defensive coordinator over the past nine months. However, Martindale said of his firing it was time to leave. The Giants will play the Ravens on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho8.com
TV executive Dick Ebersol bemused by sports commentators’ multimillion-dollar contracts
Top TV executive Dick Ebersol has had decadeslong experience of the world of sports broadcasting. With his longevity in the TV business, Ebersol told CNN’s Chris Wallace that he’s flabbergasted at the sums of money being paid out to sports broadcasters, because he believes fans watch games no matter who the announcers are.
Idaho8.com
AP sources: No plan to vote on Commanders owner Dan Snyder
Three people with knowledge of the agenda tell The Associated Press there is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status next week at the NFL owners’ meetings in New York. Snyder’s ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday amid an ESPN report detailing Snyder’s efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. A team spokesperson called the report categorically untrue. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.
Al Michaels: The league would love for Snyder to sell the team
The Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears 12-7 on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football. It was an ugly game, which seems to be the trend for Thursday night games. However, the most significant aspect of Washington’s game Thursday was when legendary broadcaster Al Michaels spoke about owner Daniel Snyder’s...
Play of the Week: Damien WR Dayton Savea ￼
Damien receiver Dayton Savea made the Play of the Week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Snell: Dodgers-Padres NLDS at Petco Park should be ‘insane’
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The atmosphere at Petco Park will be absolutely electric when Blake Snell and the Padres face Tony Gonsolin and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first playoff game at San Diego’s downtown ballpark with fans in the stands in 16 years. The Padres put a jolt into the NL Division Series when they won 5-3 at Dodger Stadium to even the best-of-five series at 1-all. That assured them of two straight home games at the park that has been hopping pretty much every night during this season of big expectations. Snell says he expects the atmosphere to be “pretty insane.”
Comments / 0