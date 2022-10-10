ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spice Girls Member Melanie C Says She Could’ve Done More on ‘DWTS’

Sporty Spice, Melanie C, recently talked to the Bella twins on The Bellas Podcast about confidence, empowerment, and having overall girl power. The Spice Girls member also opened up about her experience competing in Dancing With The Stars and her book. Mel C Feels Like She Could Have Done More...
‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence Passes Away at 23 Years Old

It’s a sad day for American Idol fans everywhere. Season 19 runner up Willie Spence, has reportedly passed away following a car accident in Tennessee. Here’s everything we know. Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At the Age of 23. According to various local sources, American Idol runner up...
Who is the Robo Girl? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!

The Masked Singer season 8 is cranking it up a notch and kicking into a new gear! That’s because they have a crazy new format full of twists, 22 contestants, and a lot of potential talent to come. Plus, with a shiny new slate of costumes, there’s plenty of wacky masks to see!
Fans Divided Over John Legend’s Latest ‘The Voice’ Decision

The Battles continued on Tuesday’s new episode of The Voice Season 22 and fans are divided about the outcome of one matchup on John Legend’s team. Did Legend make the right decision in keeping Valarie Harding on his team instead of Dia Malai?. John Legend Chooses Valarie Harding...
‘American Idol’ Alum Jax, Drew Barrymore Recreate Katy Perry hit

TikTok sensation and American Idol alum Jax collaborated with Drew Barrymore on the latter’s daytime talk show. The two teamed up for on-the-spot street performances and a uniquely entertaining rendition of “E.T.,” by Katy Perry. Their Collaboration Is In the Perspective of Barrymore’s Character on E.T.
Mariah Carey Channels Inner Child in Her First Christmas Storybook

Christmas time is getting closer and Mariah Carey is obviously not letting it pass without a holiday treat. The Queen of Christmas herself dedicates yet another authentic work to fans. This time, in the form of a children’s storybook. Mariah Carey to Publish a Christmas Fairytale. Earlier this year,...
‘The Voice’ Star Jeremy Rosado Releases New Song ‘Believe You Will’

The Voice Season 21 artist Jeremy Rosado has released his first new single since signing a record deal with Capitol Christian Music Group earlier this year. The soulful worship song is called “Believe You Will.”. Jeremy Rosado Releases Song ‘Believe You Will’. “Believe You Will” shows off Rosado’s...
Charlie Puth Creates Original Beat Out of Mug and Spoon on Live TV

For most people, the essence of a mug when paired with a spoon is to hold a simmering hot coffee. Not for a musical genius like Charlie Puth. Apparently, the pop singer can produce an original beat out of these objects, and we are absolutely impressed. Charlie Puth Makes Cup...
JoJo Siwa Debuts Pink Hair, Shares How She Achieved the Look

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 runner-up JoJo Siwa debuted a fun new hairstyle at an event on Wednesday. While attending the Industry Dance Awards, Siwa sported a bright pink style instead of her usual blonde. JoJo Siwa Debuts Pink Hair, Shares Process on TikTok. Siwa was attending the Industry...
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Parenting Her Kids After Divorce

Kelly Clarkson recently chatted with actress Mila Kunis on her talk show, and the pair got to talking about parenthood. Clarkson shared that she tries to make sure her kids get along with each other, especially after she and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock divorced. Kelly Clarkson Talks Parenting After Divorce.
‘The Voice’ Recap: Battles Continue with Powerhouse Matchups

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night, as the Battles continued and the coaches narrowed down their teams. The episode picked up from Monday’s cliffhanger, as Blake Shelton chose to keep Austin Montgomery on his team, eliminating Tanner Fussell. The night featured some amazing matchups, and the coaches...
