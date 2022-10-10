ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

royalexaminer.com

Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell (1935 – 2022)

Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia. Per Doodle’s request, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery,...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Record numbers attend Warren Coalition’s Celebrate Kids Day

An astounding wave of people flooded the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center on Sunday, September 25, 2022, keeping the volunteers and Warren Coalition staff members busy during the first Celebrate Kids Day held since 2019. The children who attended enjoyed pony rides, face painting, and a petting zoo, along with...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley celebrates 5 year anniversary of flagship program: Valley Assistance Network and goes mobile

October marks the 5th anniversary of Valley Assistance Network, flagship program of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Through its VAN program, UWNSV offers essential support to families in crisis. Over the past five years, this program has provided a hand up to more than 8,800 working families across the valley.
WOODSTOCK, VA
royalexaminer.com

Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling (1947 – 2022)

Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling,74, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022, at her home in Flint Hill, VA. She was born on October 12, 1947, in Crisfield, MD. Vi was the beloved wife for 44 years of Bruce Vierling. She was the devoted mother of Jennifer Vierling Thede, her husband Dan, and her son Doug Vierling. Vi was a doting Grammy of Landon & Hannah Thede and Dash Vierling.
FLINT HILL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Franklin H. Stephens (1940 – 2022)

Frank Stephens of Leesburg, Florida, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 16, 2022. Frank was born October 7, 1940, in Warren County. He was the son of the late Wade A. Stephens, Jr. and Louise Hoffman Stephens. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and James “Skeeter” Stephens.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Craig Zunka – Kiwanis Pancake Day

The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is holding its 66th Annual Pancake Day fundraising event on December 3, 2022, from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm at Warren County High School. This event raises significant funds, which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. All proceeds go right back into the community!
FRONT ROYAL, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 14th

Hotel Madison presents our 3rd annual Winter Wine Weekend: A learning, tasting, and dining experience. Join us over four days in February 2023, all dedicated to wine. The Winter Wine Weekend is a one-of-a-kind event enjoyed by both beginners and connoisseurs alike that you do not want to miss. This...
HARRISONBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County

Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Valley Health files suit to recoup millions in past due reimbursement owed by Anthem

“We will continue to do our part to serve our community and ensure patients have access to the providers and services of our health system. But we must hold Anthem—one of the nation’s largest health insurers and responsible for a large portion of Valley Health’s revenue—accountable for the harmful effects of their payment delays that ultimately impact our ability to sustain quality community healthcare services,” Nantz explained. “We will not accept Anthem’s continued avoidance of the payments owed to our health system, which limits our resources to deliver the care our patients and their members pay for, expect, and deserve.”
FRONT ROYAL, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

This Middleburg Winemaker Became the First Female to Win the Virginia’s Governor’s Cup

Melanie Natoli made history when Cana Vineyard’s 2019 Unité Reserve took home the top prize at this year’s Governor’s Cup. Guests of the Virginia Governor’s Cup Competition cheered as top honors went to Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards & Winery. Natoli kicked through the wine-glass ceiling, earning two entries among the 12 gold medal wines chosen for the Governor’s Cup Case. What gained her even more attention was winning the highest overall score for her 2019 Unité Reserve among the 615 entries. Natoli is the first female winemaker to win the modern Virginia Governor’s Cup competition. We asked the Loudoun County winemaker what it feels like to win this prestigious award.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
WHSV

Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
DAYTON, VA
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
royalexaminer.com

Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Gene Kilby, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

In-person, early voting is now available at the Office of Election, 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Warren County Office of Elections and Voter Registration will also be open for voting on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant

The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
PAGE COUNTY, VA

