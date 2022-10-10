Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell (1935 – 2022)
Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia. Per Doodle’s request, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery,...
royalexaminer.com
Record numbers attend Warren Coalition’s Celebrate Kids Day
An astounding wave of people flooded the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center on Sunday, September 25, 2022, keeping the volunteers and Warren Coalition staff members busy during the first Celebrate Kids Day held since 2019. The children who attended enjoyed pony rides, face painting, and a petting zoo, along with...
royalexaminer.com
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley celebrates 5 year anniversary of flagship program: Valley Assistance Network and goes mobile
October marks the 5th anniversary of Valley Assistance Network, flagship program of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Through its VAN program, UWNSV offers essential support to families in crisis. Over the past five years, this program has provided a hand up to more than 8,800 working families across the valley.
royalexaminer.com
Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling (1947 – 2022)
Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling,74, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022, at her home in Flint Hill, VA. She was born on October 12, 1947, in Crisfield, MD. Vi was the beloved wife for 44 years of Bruce Vierling. She was the devoted mother of Jennifer Vierling Thede, her husband Dan, and her son Doug Vierling. Vi was a doting Grammy of Landon & Hannah Thede and Dash Vierling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
royalexaminer.com
Franklin H. Stephens (1940 – 2022)
Frank Stephens of Leesburg, Florida, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 16, 2022. Frank was born October 7, 1940, in Warren County. He was the son of the late Wade A. Stephens, Jr. and Louise Hoffman Stephens. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and James “Skeeter” Stephens.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Craig Zunka – Kiwanis Pancake Day
The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is holding its 66th Annual Pancake Day fundraising event on December 3, 2022, from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm at Warren County High School. This event raises significant funds, which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. All proceeds go right back into the community!
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
royalexaminer.com
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 14th
Hotel Madison presents our 3rd annual Winter Wine Weekend: A learning, tasting, and dining experience. Join us over four days in February 2023, all dedicated to wine. The Winter Wine Weekend is a one-of-a-kind event enjoyed by both beginners and connoisseurs alike that you do not want to miss. This...
royalexaminer.com
Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.
royalexaminer.com
Valley Health files suit to recoup millions in past due reimbursement owed by Anthem
“We will continue to do our part to serve our community and ensure patients have access to the providers and services of our health system. But we must hold Anthem—one of the nation’s largest health insurers and responsible for a large portion of Valley Health’s revenue—accountable for the harmful effects of their payment delays that ultimately impact our ability to sustain quality community healthcare services,” Nantz explained. “We will not accept Anthem’s continued avoidance of the payments owed to our health system, which limits our resources to deliver the care our patients and their members pay for, expect, and deserve.”
northernvirginiamag.com
This Middleburg Winemaker Became the First Female to Win the Virginia’s Governor’s Cup
Melanie Natoli made history when Cana Vineyard’s 2019 Unité Reserve took home the top prize at this year’s Governor’s Cup. Guests of the Virginia Governor’s Cup Competition cheered as top honors went to Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards & Winery. Natoli kicked through the wine-glass ceiling, earning two entries among the 12 gold medal wines chosen for the Governor’s Cup Case. What gained her even more attention was winning the highest overall score for her 2019 Unité Reserve among the 615 entries. Natoli is the first female winemaker to win the modern Virginia Governor’s Cup competition. We asked the Loudoun County winemaker what it feels like to win this prestigious award.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
royalexaminer.com
Hotel Madison presents our 3rd annual Winter Wine Weekend: A learning, tasting, and dining experience
Join us over four days in February 2023, all dedicated to wine. The Winter Wine Weekend is a one-of-a-kind event enjoyed by both beginners and connoisseurs alike that you do not want to miss. This event will feature a grand tasting, wine pairing dinners and culinary experiences, educational classes and...
WHSV
Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
Lockdown lifted at Stafford school
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies are in the England Run area of the county near Lyons Boulevard searching for a suspect who they say ran from police.
royalexaminer.com
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Gene Kilby, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
In-person, early voting is now available at the Office of Election, 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Warren County Office of Elections and Voter Registration will also be open for voting on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Police looking for Woodbridge robbery, strangulation suspect
Bowen is described as a 5'11" white man who weighs around 235 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Bowen or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.
18-year-old charged with DUI after crash in Loudoun County
An 18-year-old driver is in custody after police say he crashed his car in a Sterling-area shopping center and was subsequently charged with a DUI.
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
Comments / 0