Idaho8.com
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second. Jarrett, Atlanta’s defensive tackle, was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win Sunday. Jarrett and Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties.
Idaho8.com
Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is sputtering under second-year coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers are 30th in the league in scoring through five games and have dropped four straight heading into a visit by Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in Week 6. Pittsburgh’s wide receivers have yet to catch a touchdown pass and running back Najee Harris is struggling to regain the form he showed as a rookie last season. The Steelers may turn to undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren to take some of Harris’ workload. Warren has been one of the few bright spots for Pittsburgh, which is 1-4 for the first time since 2013.
Idaho8.com
Fields, Bears struggle in red zone in loss to Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears struggled on offense again, and there was plenty of blame to go around. Fresh off an encouraging second half at Minnesota, Fields and the Bears were shut down by Jonathan Allen and the Washington Commanders on national television. Chicago came up empty on three drives inside the Washington 10 during an ugly 12-7 loss. Led by Fields and Khalil Herbert, the Bears rushed for 238 yards and outgained the Commanders 392-214 overall. But Chicago still dropped its third straight game. Two more turnovers were costly for the Bears.
Idaho8.com
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7. The Commanders did just enough to come away with their first win since beating Jacksonville in the opener and handed the Bears (2-4) their third straight loss. Washington caught a huge break when it punted on fourth down at its 36. Jones had trouble tracking the ball, then let it hit off his arms. Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6, and Robinson scored two plays later.
Idaho8.com
Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don’t have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson don’t have much room to run, but they’re also not doing enough with the chances they’re getting, according to their coaches. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen was the latest to demand more out of the Rams’ ball carriers Thursday.
