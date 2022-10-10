Read full article on original website
CJ Stroud dominating competition in key situational statistic
C.J. Stroud is a dang good quarterback, in case you didn’t know. One might even call him “elite” in some conversations. The Ohio State quarterback might be viewed by some as the leading candidate to take home the Heisman in 2022. While leading the Buckeyes to No. 1 in the polls, Stroud also leads the nation in several major quarterback categories.
Why does Ohio State football coach Ryan Day wear black on game days?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
Snakebitten Ohio State stars, SEC bias and the greatest WR room in history: Buckeye Talk rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this edition of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is back with rants about college football and Ohio State football that he had saved up from test subscribers. Topics covered in order:. Snakebitten Ohio State football stars through the years, like Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Is college football in a...
Three good future bets for the Ohio State football team
It’s exactly midway through the season for the Ohio State football team as they have their bye week. They look like they are one of the best teams in the country at the moment. They still have to play the hardest part of their schedule moving forward though. The...
Tim Brando shares new top 10 after Week 6 of 2022 season
Tim Brando has a new top 10, and one B1G program tops the list. Ohio State is off to a roaring start this season, notching wins in every game for a 6-0 record. Since the Buckeyes escaped with a 21-10 opening-day victory over Notre Dame, no one has come close to beating Ohio State. The most points that the defense has allowed is 21 when Ohio State played Wisconsin.
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
Chris Holtmann previews basketball season, addresses talented transfers on the roster
Chris Holtmann outlined his expectations for Ohio State basketball’s upcoming season. Ohio State has a promising season ahead with a talented roster. In 2021-2022, the Buckeyes reached the NCAA Tournament and lost in the second round to Villanova. With that tournament loss behind them, Ohio State is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the 5th consecutive time.
Dijon Johnson commits to the Florida Gators over Miami and Ohio State
The Florida Gators picked up their 22nd commitment on Thursday and their second commitment of the afternoon from an in-state prospect. Defensive back Dijon Johnson (6-1, 190, Tampa, FL. Wharton) committed to the Florida Gators over Ohio State and Miami on Thursday. Johnson who’s a former Ohio State commit visited...
CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6
Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
Ryan Day lists Ohio State's primary goal for bye in Week 7
Ryan Day talked about what he’ll be trying to accomplish in the bye week. Eleven Warriors’ Chase Brown and Dan Hope posted about what those plans are. One thing that Ohio State has had to deal with this season are injuries. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has hardly played, and the team has had to use a rotation of DBs as injuries have piled up for that position.
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
After Sweet Sixteen run, Ohio State women's basketball team looking to make deeper run
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Coming off a Big Ten co-championship season and an NCAA Sweet Sixteenn berth last season, the Ohio State women’s basketball program was well regarded at the Big Ten Media Days held here at the Target Center. OSU coach Kevin McGuff and senior guards Taylor Mikesell...
Three-star 2024 TE Gavin Grover Has “Awesome Experience” at Ohio State and Four-star 2024 Safety Vaboue Toure Picks Up an OSU Offer
Three-star 2024 Ohio tight end Gavin Grover’s Ohio State visit on Oct. 1 for the Rutgers game isn’t something that the 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect will forget any time soon. “I had a really cool day, checked in right at 1:30 p.m., got to walk to the team room...
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
