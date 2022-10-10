ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud dominating competition in key situational statistic

C.J. Stroud is a dang good quarterback, in case you didn’t know. One might even call him “elite” in some conversations. The Ohio State quarterback might be viewed by some as the leading candidate to take home the Heisman in 2022. While leading the Buckeyes to No. 1 in the polls, Stroud also leads the nation in several major quarterback categories.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando shares new top 10 after Week 6 of 2022 season

Tim Brando has a new top 10, and one B1G program tops the list. Ohio State is off to a roaring start this season, notching wins in every game for a 6-0 record. Since the Buckeyes escaped with a 21-10 opening-day victory over Notre Dame, no one has come close to beating Ohio State. The most points that the defense has allowed is 21 when Ohio State played Wisconsin.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann previews basketball season, addresses talented transfers on the roster

Chris Holtmann outlined his expectations for Ohio State basketball’s upcoming season. Ohio State has a promising season ahead with a talented roster. In 2021-2022, the Buckeyes reached the NCAA Tournament and lost in the second round to Villanova. With that tournament loss behind them, Ohio State is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the 5th consecutive time.
COLUMBUS, OH
Gator Country

Dijon Johnson commits to the Florida Gators over Miami and Ohio State

The Florida Gators picked up their 22nd commitment on Thursday and their second commitment of the afternoon from an in-state prospect. Defensive back Dijon Johnson (6-1, 190, Tampa, FL. Wharton) committed to the Florida Gators over Ohio State and Miami on Thursday. Johnson who’s a former Ohio State commit visited...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox College Football#Rose Bowl#American Football#Heisman#Mattleinartqb Which#Osu#Spartans#Ohio State
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6

Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day lists Ohio State's primary goal for bye in Week 7

Ryan Day talked about what he’ll be trying to accomplish in the bye week. Eleven Warriors’ Chase Brown and Dan Hope posted about what those plans are. One thing that Ohio State has had to deal with this season are injuries. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has hardly played, and the team has had to use a rotation of DBs as injuries have piled up for that position.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
10TV

New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy