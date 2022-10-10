Read full article on original website
18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Schools Foundation Offers Exciting Fall Giving Incentives
CSF’s giving program, Hive 365, is designed to encourage parents and community members to invest $1 per day per student in order to ensure exceptional learning experiences for all students. Donations to CSF directly fund engineering, coding, technology, and visual and performing arts, including band and choir programs at CUSD’s four public schools.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Chamber Of Commerce Honors Dave Landon With The Lewis R. Hardy Jr. Award
Perhaps there is no better Coronadan to exemplify walking in the shoes of Lewis R Hardy Jr. than retired Navy Captain and base Commanding Officer (CO), David “Dave” Landon. Landon has contributed to the Coronado community in many ways, from his time as a naval aviator to his involvement with a variety of local organizations, including the Coronado Chamber of Commerce as the Coronado Historical Association (CHA), and personifies the ideals of service to others.
Candidates compete for 2 seats on Chula Vista City Council
Two of four seats on the Chula Vista City Council are up for grabs.
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
coronadonewsca.com
coronadonewsca.com
The 2022 Coronado High School Homecoming Court
As students settle into the new school and year and the air turns a bit colder, and football games start up again; there is also one of the most anticipated events of the year, Homecoming. This year’s Homecoming is on October 15th, 2022, from 7-10 pm. Homecoming will be...
Nearly 400 Del Norte High students out sick this week
Del Norte High School has reported that almost 400 students were absent on Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold and flu-like symptoms, according to a Poway Unified School District spokeswoman.
eastcountymagazine.org
DECEPTIVE FLYERS TARGET DEMOCRATIC VOTERS IN EAST COUNTY—TOUTING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES
October 10, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Flyers headlined “East County Democratic Voter Guide” have been mailed to homes across East County. But Democratic Party officials warn that the mailers are deceptive – touting Republican candidates, not Democrats endorsed by the party. In the...
Parents protest Halloween drag show flyer
Dozens of parents upset about a flyer that promoted a Halloween event that includes a drag show protested outside the Encinitas Union School District offices Tuesday evening.
kusi.com
Judge allows for fifth placement of an SVP into Jacumba, Supervisor Anderson dismayed
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Honorable Judge David M. Gill of the Superior Court effectively placed the sexually violent predator William Stafford into a home in Jacumba. The placement recommendation that the judge approved will place the fifth active SVP in Jacumba, a community that now has one SVP for every 108 residents.
Respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School under investigation
A Public Health Services investigation into a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School was announced Wednesday by the San Diego County Communications Office.
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
sdfoundation.org
Chula Vista Community Foundation Announces Grants to address the needs of Children and Families
October 11, 2022 – San Diego, CA – The Chula Vista Community Foundation (CVCF), a regional affiliate of San Diego Foundation, announces the availability of grant funding to programs that address the needs of children and families. In the 2023 cycle, CVCF invites nonprofit organizations to submit project...
More than 1,000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School. About 400 students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday and Thursday due to...
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
Coast News
Fire, lifeguards to take over Oceanside harbor safety services
OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is implementing a new safety plan to provide 24/7 emergency services with firefighter, lifeguard and paramedic personnel stationed in the harbor. The Oceanside Police Department currently provides safety services, but the new proposal will switch to a firefighter-lifeguard model instead. Since 2020, staff...
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
KPBS
San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son
When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
coronadonewsca.com
A Call For Volunteers For The Coronado Island Film Festival
The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is set to roll out the red carpet for filmmakers, industry luminaries, and festival goers for the Seventh Annual Film Festival November 9 - 13, 2022. It takes a village… Coronado Village (and Strand) to pull off the legendary hospitality that has become the...
