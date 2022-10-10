ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Comments / 0

Related
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado Schools Foundation Offers Exciting Fall Giving Incentives

CSF’s giving program, Hive 365, is designed to encourage parents and community members to invest $1 per day per student in order to ensure exceptional learning experiences for all students. Donations to CSF directly fund engineering, coding, technology, and visual and performing arts, including band and choir programs at CUSD’s four public schools.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado Chamber Of Commerce Honors Dave Landon With The Lewis R. Hardy Jr. Award

Perhaps there is no better Coronadan to exemplify walking in the shoes of Lewis R Hardy Jr. than retired Navy Captain and base Commanding Officer (CO), David “Dave” Landon. Landon has contributed to the Coronado community in many ways, from his time as a naval aviator to his involvement with a variety of local organizations, including the Coronado Chamber of Commerce as the Coronado Historical Association (CHA), and personifies the ideals of service to others.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coronado, CA
Coronado, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Coronado, CA
Government
Local
California Education
coronadonewsca.com

Lewis R. Hardy Jr. Memorial Award ...

Coronado Chamber Of Commerce Honors Dave Landon With The Lewis R. Hardy Jr. Award. Perhaps there is no better Coronadan to exemplify walking in the shoes of Lewis R Hardy Jr. than retired Navy Captain and base Commanding Officer (CO), David “Dave” Landon. Landon has contributed to the Coronado community in many ways, from his time as a naval aviator to his involvement with a variety of local organizations, including the Coronado Chamber of Commerce as the Coronado Historical Association (CHA), and personifies the ideals of service to others.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

The 2022 Coronado High School Homecoming Court

As students settle into the new school and year and the air turns a bit colder, and football games start up again; there is also one of the most anticipated events of the year, Homecoming. This year’s Homecoming is on October 15th, 2022, from 7-10 pm. Homecoming will be...
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cusd School Board#Navy#Chair Of Orthopedics#Balboa Navy Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Coast News

Fire, lifeguards to take over Oceanside harbor safety services

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is implementing a new safety plan to provide 24/7 emergency services with firefighter, lifeguard and paramedic personnel stationed in the harbor. The Oceanside Police Department currently provides safety services, but the new proposal will switch to a firefighter-lifeguard model instead. Since 2020, staff...
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
VISTA, CA
KPBS

San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son

When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

A Call For Volunteers For The Coronado Island Film Festival

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is set to roll out the red carpet for filmmakers, industry luminaries, and festival goers for the Seventh Annual Film Festival November 9 - 13, 2022. It takes a village… Coronado Village (and Strand) to pull off the legendary hospitality that has become the...
CORONADO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy