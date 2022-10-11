ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Milla Jovovich ‘sick to my stomach’ after Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30e4qd_0iTfIUIp00

Milla Jovovich says she felt “sick to my stomach” after hearing of recent developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Resident Evil star, who was born in Ukrainian capital Kyiv , said she “cannot begin to imagine the grief that my people are going through right now”.

It comes after a series of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities on Monday, including Kyiv, where at least 14 people were killed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions, including an attack on Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula which is prized by the Kremlin.

In a post on social media, Jovovich said she had been “shattered” to wake up to news of the devastation.

“There is so much hate and repression and abuse in this world. I wish people would leave each other in peace,” she captioned her post.

“I wanted to post about Indigenous People’s Day here in America , but after reading this news I’m just sick to my stomach.

“I’m sick of the war mongering abroad, sick of the white supremacy at home, sick of self righteous people trying to force others to believe what they believe. Sick. Of. It.

“But on a personal level, I have to stand with my birthplace today and grieve with them. I grieve with the people of Ukraine.”

Jovovich shared a picture of a piece of text in which she recalled the beauty of the “peaceful” streets of Kyiv.

“I am devastated by the destruction and cannot begin to imagine the grief that my people are going through right now,” the post read.

“I can only tell them that my heart is with them. And it breaks for them. And I want them to know that I stand with them.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, guards seized land

A missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine's capital region, the country's power system operator said Saturday as the Russian military strove to cut water and electricity in populated areas. Kyiv region Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike did not kill or wound anyone. Electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said repair crews were working to restore power but warned residents about possible outrages.Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, urged Kyiv area residents and people in three neighboring regions to reduce their energy consumption during evening hours of peak demand. After a truck bomb explosion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Milla Jovovich
The Independent

Critics say Biden lied about how his son Beau died – here’s why they may be wrong

Joe Biden has been criticised for saying that his late son Beau “lost his life in Iraq” – a reference to the president’s long-held belief that toxic burn pits led to the younger Biden passing away from brain cancer at the age of 46. The president was speaking close to Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday as he designated Camp Hail as a national monument. The area, covering 436 square miles, was the training site of the 10th Mountain Division during the Second World War. Mr Biden spoke of the bravery of the division as they fought in Italy, before stating...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs

Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Crimean
The Independent

Voices: Sean Hannity’s attempt to shame Joe and Hunter Biden is a slap in the face for millions of Americans

You have to hand it to Fox News: Just when you think they couldn’t go any lower, they somehow find it in themselves to keep digging. This week, it was Sean Hannity who took care of this particular mission. On Monday, the host dedicated a segment to Hunter Biden. And since he was apparently wanting for material, much of the sequence focused on a 2018 phone call in which Joe Biden expressed support for his son Hunter, who at the time was dealing with substance abuse.“Tonight, we are learning even more about Joe and Hunter’s interactions, including this voicemail...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia: 11 shot dead by two volunteer soldiers in attack at military firing range, defence ministry says

Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops on Saturday at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed former Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire. The recruits were being trained to fight in Ukraine."During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin warns of ‘global catastrophe’ if Nato directly clashes with Russian forces

Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned that a direct clash of Nato with Russian forces could lead to a “global catastrophe”.At a conference in Kazakhstan on Friday, he said he had no regrets about invading Ukraine, adding that any “introduction of troops into a direct confrontation with the Russian army is a very dangerous step that could lead to a global catastrophe”.“I hope that those who speak of this have enough sense not to take such steps,” he said amid fears that the war could escalate into a nuclear conflict.The Russian president said there was “no need” for more massive strikes on Ukraine.“We now have other tasks,” he said.The Kyiv Independent reported today that air raid alerts have been sounded all over Ukraine, signaling the threat of missile strikes.A UN envoy also reported that Moscow’s forces are using rape and sexual violence as part of a deliberate “military strategy” to dehumanise the victims.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian man suspected of flying drones near Norwegian oil and gas platforms arrested

A Russian man has been detained in Norway, suspected of flying unmanned drones in the country.The fifty-year-old was found with two drones, following a number of drone sightings near to Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks.The Russian citizen was detained on Tuesday but has not been identified.Customs officers discovered two drones and several electronic storage devices in the man’s luggage, whilst he was undergoing a routine check at the Storskog border crossing, Norwegian media reported.The Storskog border crossing is the only crossing point on the 123 mile-long Arctic border between Norway and Russia.It is suspected that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ asks court to toss Mar-a-Lago special master order as Trump ignores Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena, or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.In her...
POTUS
The Independent

UK ‘likely already wargaming’ response to potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine

The UK is “likely already wargaming” its response to a potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine, experts have claimed. Vladimir Putin made his clearest threat of nuclear warfare during a national address in September, warning the west that Russia had “various weapons of destruction” and was “not bluffing” about their potential use.Russia has intensified attacks in Ukraine since the threat, most recently firing dozens of missiles at apartment blocks in multiple cities in apparent retaliation for an explosion on the Crimea-Russia bridge.In a bid to bolster Moscow’s declining war effort following successful Ukrainian counter-offensives in Kharkiv, Mr Putin also...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk

The mayor’s office in a key eastern Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists was struck by rockets Sunday morning, Russian state agencies reported. There were no immediate reports of casualties.According to RIA Novosti, the municipal building in Donetsk was seriously damaged by the attack, which local separatist authorities blamed on Ukraine. Photos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke swirling around the building, rows of blown-out windows and a partially collapsed ceiling. RIA Novosti and local media also reported that three cars parked nearby had burnt out as a result of the strike. Kyiv didn’t immediately claim responsibility...
POLITICS
The Independent

France ramps up war support for Ukraine, rebuilds armories

France on Sunday pledged air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities against drone strikes, as well as an expanded training program for Ukrainian soldiers, as it seeks to puncture perceptions that French President Emmanuel Macron's government has lagged in supporting Ukraine militarily against the Russian invasion.Up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be embedded with military units in France, rotating through for several weeks of combat training, more specialized training in logistics and other needs, and training on equipment being supplied by France, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, said in an interview published in Le Parisien. “We are noting the fact...
MILITARY
The Independent

Pakistan’s foreign minister summons US ambassador over Biden’s ‘irresponsible and unsafe’ comment

Pakistan’s foreign minister summoned the US ambassador on Saturday to give him a demarche after US president Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan might be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” because it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.“We are fully capable of safeguarding our nuclear weapons and they meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] as far as security and safety is concerned,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, according to Geo News.“Pakistan is adamant about ensuring its integrity and safety. Security questions, if any, should be raised...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

883K+
Followers
285K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy