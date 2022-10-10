ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0P8n_0iTfIIxL00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The third largest railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday — renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy — but before that could happen both sides will return to the bargaining table.

About 56% of the track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union who voted opposed the five-year contract even though it included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn’t do enough to address worker concerns about the lack of paid time off — particularly sick time — and demanding working conditions after the major railroads eliminated nearly one-third of their jobs over the past six years.

Deal averting railroad strike has potential to fall apart

“Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard. Railroaders do not feel valued,” Cardwell said in a statement. “They resent the fact that management holds no regard for their quality of life, illustrated by their stubborn reluctance to provide a higher quantity of paid time off, especially for sickness.”

The railroads didn’t immediately comment on the rejected contract.

Four other railroad unions have approved their agreements with the freight railroads that include BNSF, Union Pacific, Kansas City Southern, CSX and Norfolk Southern, but all 12 unions that represent a total of 115,000 workers must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike . One other union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, initially rejected its deal but has since renegotiated a new contract. The voting won’t be completed until mid-November.

President Joe Biden put pressure on the railroads and unions to reach a deal last month ahead of a mid-September deadline to allow a strike or walkout. Many businesses also urged Congress to be ready to intervene in the dispute and block a strike if an agreement wasn’t reached because so many companies rely on railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products.

How a railroad strike could send food prices soaring

In general, the deals the unions agreed to closely follow the recommendations a special panel of arbitrators that Biden appointed made this summer. That Presidential Emergency Board recommended what would be the biggest raises rail workers have seen in more than four decades, but it didn’t resolve the unions’ concerns about working conditions. Instead it said the unions should pursue additional negotiations or arbitration that can take years with each railroad individually.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way union said it agreed to delay any strike until five days after Congress reconvenes in mid November to allow time for additional negotiations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday

(WOWK) — Showers and storms are likely late Wednesday into early Thursday ahead of a cold front which will send temperatures back below normal. See slideshow below for an idea of what will happen. While the chance of tornadoes is low, the risk is not zero. There could be some rotation within a few of […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested after burglary in clown mask

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Hinton was arrested by Summers County Deputies earlier today after a burglary while wearing a clown mask. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 around 5:00 A.M., Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins received a call to respond to a burglary in progress, by a person wearing a clown mask. The burglary […]
HINTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Bnsf#Union Pacific#Csx#Norfolk Southern
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash

UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Kanawha County teen

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WOWK 13 News

Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia

UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle engulfed in flames near Sheetz in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A car was on fire near the Sheetz and Rural King on Lakeview Drive in Cross Lanes. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. They say the fire is under control and no injuries are being reported. Dispatchers say crews are waiting on a wrecker. […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

KCSO: Missing teenager located

UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire shuts down street on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Washington St. was shut down on Tuesday after a fire at a local business. Charleston fire officials tell 13 News that they believe the fire started in the upstairs of Appalachian Media Group on the 1800 block of Washington St. The owner of the company said he had just left the building at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy