An overhead power line failure was originally thought to be the cause of this morning’s power outage, however an underground fault is more likely to have been the culprit. In a cascading series of events, an underground fault triggered the initial outage at 6:38 a.m. In one of the early restoration efforts, that fault caused an overhead line to burn up near the Timber Ridge area. Once the overhead line was repaired, the Canyon Road area then faulted again. Line workers from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) used fault finders to look for the exact location of the fault. It was located around 2:30 p.m. on Trinity Dr. in front of the Trinity on the Hill Church.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO