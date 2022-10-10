ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Addressing Housing Needs

There is consensus among candidates for Los Alamos County Council regarding the need for new housing in Los Alamos County. However, while we need to accommodate folks who want to relocate to our community with the expansion of the LANL workforce, it is important to consider those who already live here – whether they are retirees looking to downsize to appropriate senior housing, or School District employees or those who keep our businesses and services running and can’t currently afford to live in the County.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Response to Hanson And Skolnik Letter

We read with great interest the recent LTE by David Hanson and Richard Skolnik, and we welcome the opportunity to address their two questions. Do you believe that Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President?. Yes. Do you believe that an insurrection took place at the US Capital on January...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

School Choice

In 2002 when I divorced my husband I moved back to Los Alamos with my son in tow. Even though we moved around between Los Alamos and White Rock, we never left the county because I knew my son needed every educational opportunity that Los Alamos could provide. Since I was a single parent, there was no option for homeschooling, and no option for private/charter/religious school. However, things have changed in 20 years, public/private/religious school is not the same, and neither is the homeschool forum.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

What Candidates For Sheriff Had To Say At The LWV Oct. 3 Candidate Forum

Candidates Jason Wardlow-Herrera, Democrat, and Chris Luchini, Libertarian, spoke at the October 3 virtual League of Women Voters Candidate Forum. Comments made are represented below:. Opening Statement. Jason Wardlow-Herrera. The Sheriff’s role in Los Alamos, a lot of people don’t know that it’s a unique role. Unlike the rest of...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Co-Op Market Invites Community To Oct. 16 Harvest Festival

The Los Alamos Cooperative Market, located at 95 Entrada, welcomes the entire community to its Harvest Festival from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. A celebration of local farmers, vendors, artisans and businesses, the family-friendly event will also have kids’ activities, contests, games and music, as well as beer, wine and cider provided by Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op. Additionally, it will be the first time the public can meet the Co+op’s newly hired General Manager, and New Mexico native, Andre Chavez.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NNSA: Floodplain Statement Of Findings Issued For LANL Firing Range Gate Installation Project

The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Statement of Findings for proposed installation of three gates at the all-terrain vehicle/pedestrian walkway bridges and a permanent replacement gate at the main entrance to Los Alamos National Laboratory’s live firing range. These four gates will be used to control vehicle access to individual firing ranges and add a visual aid to deter pedestrians from walking into individual firing ranges.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
#Affordable Housing#Children And Youth#Infrastructure#Election Local#Democratic#Los Alamos County Council
losalamosreporter.com

Spooky Family Fun Comes To Fuller Lodge: La Llorana – The Wailing Woman!

The staff at Mesa Public Library, in partnership with the New Mexico Humanities Council, presents La Llorona: The Wailing Woman live at Fuller Lodge on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. This free public program is being offered in hybrid format with online or in-person attendance options. See below for details.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Power Restored For Some, Others Still Out

Los Alamos, New Mexico: 7:39 a.m. Electric customers in the area near Oppenheimer and Trinity have power again after an early morning power outage took out all of circuit 13. Customers in the area near Oppenheimer and Trinity, including apartments, may see quick power blinks as electric service is restored to other areas.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Tuesday’s Power Outage Started With Underground Fault

An overhead power line failure was originally thought to be the cause of this morning’s power outage, however an underground fault is more likely to have been the culprit. In a cascading series of events, an underground fault triggered the initial outage at 6:38 a.m. In one of the early restoration efforts, that fault caused an overhead line to burn up near the Timber Ridge area. Once the overhead line was repaired, the Canyon Road area then faulted again. Line workers from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) used fault finders to look for the exact location of the fault. It was located around 2:30 p.m. on Trinity Dr. in front of the Trinity on the Hill Church.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Owen Porterfield Roberts-Cruz Oct. 1, 1022

Daniel and Kimberly Roberts of Los Alamos announce the birth of their child, Owen Porterfield Roberts-Cruz, born at 12:54 p.m., October 1 at the Presbyterian Espanola Hospital. Owen weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces at birth and was19.5 inches long. His grandparents are Lupita and Luis Pinzon, Jeff and Laurel Roberts and Helen and Dan Newhouse. Photo by L&L Productions.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Sometimes You Just Need A Drive To The Hills….

After eight days of being down with COVID, the Los Alamos Reporter made it further than from laptop to the pillow finally and enjoyed a drive with her trusty sidekick to Camp May! No hiking, nothing fancy. Just happy to be out and about in our beautiful world. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Memorial Service For Helen Mae Cake Sokoloff Set For Oct. 20

A Memorial Service for Helen Mae Cake Sokoloff, who passed away on September 28, 2022, has been set for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the White Rock Baptist Church, 80 State Road 4, White Rock. Light refreshments will be served. Please free to bring a dessert or refreshment to share if you wish. If you have a memory of Helen you would like us to share at the service, please email it to Jessica.maupin@gmail.com. See obituary here: https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/10/02/obituary-helen-cake-sokoloff-june-12-1926-sept-28-2022/
WHITE ROCK, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Wedding Announcement: Branden Trujillo And Allayna Lance

Branden Trujillo and Allayna Lance were married September 24, 2022 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Jemez Springs. The bride is the daughter of Patrick and Camilla Lance and the groom is the son of Ona Maestas Trujillo. Allayna is a Dental Assistant with High Mesa Dental Arts in White Rock and Branden works for Los Alamos National Laboratory. Courtesy photo.
JEMEZ SPRINGS, NM

