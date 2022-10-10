CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Thursday for the woman accused of brutally murdering and dismembering her landlord in an Arcadia Terrace neighborhood rooming house this week. Cook County Criminal Court Judge Barbara Dawkins issued the no-bond order Thursday. In court, a prosecutors indicated that police talked with the suspected killer and let her go three different times before she was finally arrested. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death in the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with...

