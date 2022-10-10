ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Justin Kennedy
3d ago

They are just now sending out an alert ⚠️!?It's been super smokey/hazy for the past two weeks all across Oregon and SW Washington!

KDRV

Practicing earthquake safety in Oregon

Half a million Oregonians are expected to participate in the Great Oregon Shakeout Drill on Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Taking that action of drop, cover and hold on will save lives during an earthquake,” said Andrew Phelps, executive director of...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

FireWatch: Oregon DEQ extends air quality advisory from wildfire smoke

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is extending an air quality advisory to Lake County today. Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued the extension today to an existing air quality advisory for northern Klamath, Douglas, Clackamas, Lane, Multnomah and Washington counties to include Lake and Deschutes counties, too.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them

As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns

Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
LANE COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today

(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Covid-19 cases expected to increase in the fall and winter

MEDFORD, Ore --- With the Fall and Winter seasons coming, officials are expecting a high surge in COVID-19 cases. Within the past months, health officials have seen a slight increase throughout the state. “From a rolling 7 day average of 580 cases as of September 7th ," said Dean Sidelinger...
OREGON STATE
#Air Filters#Air Quality#Smoke#The Cedar Creek Fire#Deq#Lrapa
opb.org

With 80-degree days and little rain, is relief in sight for record warm October weather in Oregon?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Over the weekend, temperatures climbed to the mid-80s in Portland, breaking decades-old records, according to the National Weather Service. The agency also said that high temperatures for this time of year are typically in the 60s for the region. A cold, dry front will bring a short-lived reprieve from the heat on Tuesday before temperatures rise once more later in the week. Smoke from nearby wildfires has also prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to issue an air advisory alert in effect through Friday. Joining us to discuss the record warm start to autumn is Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTY

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for central Douglas County and surrounding areas. It is in effect through the end of Friday. The Cedar Creek Fire combined with northerly winds will cause smoke concentrations to increase. Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels at times in the Advisory area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border

PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS

Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
ROSEBURG, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?

Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Dog dies, three residents escape fire at Grants Pass senior park

GRANTS PASS — Three residents escaped a burning double-wide mobile home inside the Roguelea Estates Senior Park in Grants Pass during the early morning of Oct. 13. Rural Metro Fire - Josephine County and Grants Pass Fire Rescue quickly put out the flames, preventing any spread to the adjacent homes nearby.
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon SNAP emergency benefits continue in November

Emergency allotments of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to most Oregonians will continue in October, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Wednesday. It’s also expected to continue in November. Here is more from ODHS:. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This...
OREGON STATE

