Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football: Is Saturday a must-win game for the Wolverines against Penn State?

According to old-time western movies, “the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.” In B1G Country, everything rises and falls in the East in terms of competition. Usually, 2 cowboys find themselves in the middle of a stand-off, both stating how this place isn’t big enough for the both of them. In reality, there’s a 3rd gunslinger in the mix, but he’s away drinking at the local saloon, enjoying a day off from the fray.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Penn State football: Final thoughts and a prediction for Saturday at Michigan

If Sean Clifford simply does what he’s always done against Michigan, Penn State will have a great shot to win Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. The 4th-year starter has never turned the ball over against Michigan, going 96 throws and 36 rush attempts in 3 starts against the Wolverines without surrendering a possession. And, oh yeah, Penn State won 2 of those games. The loss came last year, a 21-17 verdict that in no way suggests Michigan should be a monumental favorite this year. The 7 points oddsmakers are giving Penn State might be a bit much.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State vs. Michigan: Prediction and preview

Penn State vs. Michigan brings a top-10 B1G East battle to Week 7 with a lot on the line. The contest will be featured on FOX as the Big Noon Kickoff game set for 12 p.m. Eastern time. Penn State vs. Michigan Preview. Heading into the matchup, James Franklin’s Penn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
ESPN's FPI predicts Wisconsin's road trip to Michigan State

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the full Week 7 slate, and Wisconsin and Michigan State are set to square off in East Lansing. Both teams are looking to get some momentum though the Spartans are particularly struggling this season. Entering the weekend, Michigan State is on a 4-game losing streak,...
MADISON, WI
Why starting Noah Kim at quaterback could salvage Michgian State's season

Change isn’t always terrible. It’s scary but it has its perks. And maybe it’s something Michigan State must try at quarterback. Starter Payton Thorne admitted Tuesday that he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since Week 1’s win over Western Michigan. Last fall, mobility was a colossal part of his overall game en route to helping the Spartans finish 11-2. This year, it’s been compromised due to injuries.
EAST LANSING, MI
Penn State's tough task: Beat Michigan at its own game, in its own stadium

James Franklin and his revamped coaching staff are imprinting a new identity on the Penn State program. It’s a dramatic change from recent seasons. The Nittany Lions’ aim is to be tougher in the trenches, more physical and aggressive in every phase, more classically ground-based and less quarterback-centric on offense. Smart. Patient. Efficient. Ball-secure.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sherrone Moore, Michigan assistant, shares positive update on Mike Hart ahead of Week 7 contest

There has been a lot of talk this week about if Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart will return this upcoming Saturday against Penn State. Hart, as many recall, had a medical emergency on the sidelines last week while the team faced Indiana. Hart hasn’t announced yet when he would be returning but from the outside looking in, it might be this weekend against the Nittnay Lions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
James Franklin pays respect to Michigan's Mike Hart ahead of Week 7

James Franklin remains human, regardless of the implications of Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. He understands there are more pressing issues than football currently surrounding the Michigan program. Franklin began his press conference Tuesday by offering up his condolences to Wolverines’ running back coach Mike Hart. Hart suffered a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
EAST LANSING, MI
Déjà vu: Road tests have Penn State primed for win at Michigan

Déjà vu. People may say they are experiencing it, but how often is that actually the case? In many instances, it feels misused in the same manner that Alanis Morrisette butchers irony. But for Penn State, déjà vu is real. When the 10th-ranked Nittany Lions travel to No....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Jim Knowles explains Mike Hall's limited action vs. MSU, why he's an 'Oh yes' guy for Buckeyes

Jim Knowles is ready to give those wondering why Ohio State defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr.’s production was limited against Michigan State an answer. Knowles told reporters that Hall was coming off an injury during the Buckeyes’ 49-20 win over the Spartans last Saturday in East Lansing. The team felt it was better to rest him for foreseeable games than force him to do more with his body in an outing that was over before halftime.
EAST LANSING, MI

