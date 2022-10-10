ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apartment Therapy

The Best Prime Day Deals on TVs, Headphones, and More Must-Have Tech (Including AirPods!)

It’s Amazon Prime Day — check out all our sales and deals coverage!. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Any Apple fan knows that finding a discount on its best-selling products is rare, making this 43 percent discount on Apple's AirPods a deal you're going to want to jump on. These headphones also come equipped with a wireless charging case that holds multiple charges and gives you over 24 hours of battery life.
Apartment Therapy

Clean Up This Prime Day with Vacuum Deals on Shark, Bissell, and More Big Brands

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Vacuuming tends to be a pretty time-consuming chore, but thanks to Amazon’s second Prime Day event this year, finding the best vacuum cleaner for the job doesn’t have to be. In fact, with the totally-worth-it ones on sale now, your new vacuum could end up being one of your most beloved home essentials, cut down on the time and effort spent on cleaning and even make it a satisfying experience. At AT, we know how important it is to find a vacuum that meets your needs when it comes to function, size, and durability. We also know that acquiring the dream vacuum is no cheap endeavor. So, we’ve hunted down and rounded up the best vacuum deals (and even tested a number of these models ourselves!) to make this list. We’ll also keep you updated on them — as well as all the best deals on home essentials, kitchen tools, tech gadgets, and more — as new deals go live. Expect plenty of deep discounts on everything you need to keep your home spotless, starting with these vacuum deals it behoove(r)s you not to miss.
IFLScience

Which Side Is Best To Sleep On: Left Or Right?

Sleep can be remarkably difficult to get in these stressful times, so when you catch a few Zzzs it pays to get the best quality you can. While everything from avoiding blue light to reading and counting sheep has been touted as a tool for drifting off, the position we sleep in can also have a pivotal effect on its quality and our health.
Apartment Therapy

The $3 Item That Keeps My Houseplants Thriving — and 7 Other Miracle Products for Plant-Lovers with ADHD

Dylan M. Austin is a highly caffeinated writer and creator in Seattle. He is passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community, sobriety, veganism, and thriving with ADHD. When offline, he's hanging out with his dog and tending to an increasingly excessive houseplant collection. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
Apartment Therapy

10 Post-Prime Day Kitchen Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s true, the second Prime Day of 2022 is over. The two short days were full of incredible deals on tons of our favorite must-have goods, especially for the kitchen. We’re talkin’ KitchenAid stand mixers and appliances; handy cleaning finds that make post-dinner activities so much more pleasant; and do-it-all All-Clad favorites. And, while almost all of those coveted items have bounced back to their full price tags as of this morning, we’ve found a few stellar finds that are still on sale at Amazon.
shefinds

4 Unexpected Hair Mistakes That Are Causing Fallout, According To Experts

There’s no way around it: hair shedding is stressful. Even worse is shedding that seems to come out of nowhere and keeps going and going for what seems like months on end. Although hair fallout isn’t uncommon and happens to many people over the course of their lives, you may still feel like you’re the only one experiencing it. And not being able to identify the source of shedding is another stress because, well, how can you stop something that you can’t figure out?
Architectural Digest

How to Fold a Fitted Sheet Without Going Crazy

Of all the items stored in a linen closet that require basic folding savvy, knowing how to fold a fitted sheet likely ranks among the hardest. That’s because towels and top sheets for every mattress size have one important thing in common: a flat surface. Fitted sheets, on the other hand, have rounded, bunched elastic corners that make the prospect of folding them seem like an exercise in futility. One false move and you’ve got a wadded mess that looks more like a bundle of fabric than bed sheets. You know you need a folding lesson when putting away a duvet cover seems easier.
Apartment Therapy

Every Apple Deal You Need to Know About This Prime Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Apple is known for many things: Groundbreaking products, revolutionary designs, and being home to some of the best products in the tech world. One thing they’re not known for, however, is sales. That makes snagging these highly sought-after products at a discounted price a rarity. Luckily for you, if you head over to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale section within the next 24 hours, you may just be able to treat yourself to one of your most wished-for Apple products that are on sale!
Apartment Therapy

What Are Transom Windows, Anyway?

Steph Mickelson is a freelance writer based in Northwest Wisconsin who specializes in real estate, building materials, and design. When she's not writing, she can be found juggling kids and coffee. published Yesterday. Ever see those small panes of glass above doorways and wonder what they’re called? Those little guys...
Apartment Therapy

We Just Found the Hottest Deals on Le Creuset (and They’re Not on Amazon)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has plenty of great deals going on today, October 11, and tomorrow, October 12, but if you’re in the market for Le Creuset wares, you’ll find the best deals over at the brand’s site instead of on Amazon. Sale prices on the classic French cookware brand’s site start at just $22 — almost unheard of for the heritage pieces the company makes — and there’s free shipping and a free gift with purchases over $250, so the deals and perks just keep piling up. Below, check out some of the best Le Creuset deals that you won’t find anywhere else.
Taste Of Home

How to Remove Soap Scum

Nothing in life is certain except death, taxes and the never-ending battle with soap scum! The white, chalky film appears everywhere you use soap—and in a bathroom, that can prove to be a challenge. We’re diving deep into the soapy sludge to help you get rid of soap scum...
